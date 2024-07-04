Rising star Sonay Kartal Triumphs in Wimbledon second-round thriller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a remarkable display of skill and tenacity, British tennis player Sonay Kartal clinched a thrilling victory in the second round of Wimbledon, overcoming France's Clara Burel, ranked 45th in the world. Kartal secured her win with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, propelling her into the third round of the prestigious tournament.

Early Life and Background

Sonay Kartal was born on October 28, 2001, in Sidcup, London, and currently resides in Brighton. She is of Turkish descent through her father and began playing tennis at the age of six, inspired by her older brother. Kartal attended Longhill High School and trains at the Pavilion & Avenue Tennis Club in Brighton. Her tennis idols are Roger Federer and Kim Clijsters, whose influences are evident in her playing style.

Kartal's rise in tennis has drawn comparisons to Emma Raducanu, another young British talent. Both players are of similar age and used to compete against each other in junior tournaments. While Raducanu burst onto the scene with her stunning US Open victory in 2021, Kartal has been steadily building her career, showcasing her potential and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

Career Beginnings and Progression

Kartal started competing on the ITF Circuit in 2019 and has since accumulated nine ITF singles titles. Her first significant breakthrough came in November 2021 when she won the Antalya $15k event, followed by a victory at the Monastir $15k hardcourt event. These successes marked the beginning of her steady climb up the rankings.

In 2022, Kartal's career gained further momentum. She won consecutive titles at the $25k events in Birmingham and Glasgow, propelling her into the top 200 for the first time. Despite some setbacks, including a first-round exit at her Wimbledon debut and a challenging US Open qualifying campaign, Kartal's resilience and skill have been evident throughout.

Recent Success and Wimbledon Journey

Kartal's recent performance at Wimbledon is a testament to her growth and determination. Her second-round victory against Clara Burel was a showcase of her tenacity and tactical prowess. The match was a rollercoaster, with Kartal taking the first set 6-3, narrowly losing the second 5-7, but bouncing back to clinch the third set 6-3.

This win not only marks a significant milestone in Kartal's career but also sets up a challenging third-round encounter with second-seed American, Coco Gauff. Facing Gauff will be a formidable test for Kartal, yet it also presents an opportunity for her to further establish herself on the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial Rewards and Future Prospects

Regardless of the outcome against Gauff, Kartal's Wimbledon run has already been financially rewarding. She has secured £143,000 in prize money, a substantial sum that reflects her progress and potential in the sport.

Looking ahead, Kartal's journey through Wimbledon and her upcoming match against one of the top seeds underscore her potential to become a prominent figure in British tennis. With her skill set, determination, and the invaluable experience gained from competing at such a high level, Kartal is well-positioned to continue her ascent in the world rankings and achieve even greater success in the future.

Comparison with Emma Raducanu

Kartal and Raducanu share several similarities beyond their age and junior rivalry. Both have shown exceptional talent and a strong work ethic from a young age. While Raducanu's rapid rise to fame and Grand Slam success at the US Open in 2021 has made her a household name, Kartal's more gradual climb reflects a different but equally commendable path to success.

Their parallel journeys highlight the depth of talent in British women's tennis and offer exciting prospects for the future. As Kartal prepares to face Coco Gauff in the third round, the comparisons to Raducanu serve as a reminder of the high expectations and potential she carries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad