Roche Diagnostics UK & Ireland Sponsor Mid Sussex Marathon Schools Challenge

The School's Challenge is a non-competitive event, where children attending Mid Sussex primary schools have an opportunity to be part of The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend.

As part of their school day pupils will run the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend race and receive an event certificate for their accomplishment. Simon Adby, Event Director, said: “We are delighted that the Schools Challenge, now in its fifth year, will have such a positive impact on so many school children across Mid Sussex.

"The Marathon Weekend is for all ages and provides youngsters with an opportunity to take up a new activity and create new habits that will benefit their physical and mental wellbeing. It is exciting to think that children taking part in the Schools Challenge 2024 may well be running in the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend races in 2040 or beyond!”

A record number of Mid Sussex school children are participating this year.

Geoff Twist, Managing Director of Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland which has its headquarters in Burgess Hill said: “The Mid Sussex Marathon Schools Challenge holds a special place in our hearts. It is so encouraging and truly inspiring that a record number of over 3000 children from 20 schools across Mid Sussex have signed up to take part in this year’s challenge. A huge well done from us to every single one of them for their dedication and commitment to staying active and having fun." Encouraging young people to lead active lifestyles is crucial for their physical and mental well-being. Studies have shown that regular physical activity in childhood not only promotes healthy growth and development but also reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease later in life. Additionally, engaging in sports and recreational activities helps children build essential skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience, shaping them into well-rounded individuals. Events like the Mid Sussex Marathon Schools Challenge cultivate a love for running and fitness, instilling a lifelong passion for exercise and healthy living. These children are not just participants; they are the runners of the future, embodying the spirit of determination and perseverance that defines athletes worldwide. AHS Wellbeing is fully committed to supporting initiatives that promote physical activity and well-being among young people and works in partnership with Mid Sussex Active to deliver the Schools Challenge.

Holly Prescott from Mid Sussex Active said: “We are excited to be involved in the Schools Challenge again this year. The children taking part get to run outside in the fresh air.

"Schools love it as there’s no set up, tidy up, or equipment required. No staff training is needed and there is no extra workload for teachers. It’s social, non-competitive and fun and we love the fact that it helps to promote the marathon weekend to families across Mid Sussex. ‘’We extend our sincere gratitude to Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland for their dedication to this event and AHS Wellbeing for all their support. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all participants and hope to continue to inspire the next generation to lead active, healthy lives.’’