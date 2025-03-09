Rodari double breathes life into Hastings survival fight

A brace from Davide Rodari gave Hastings United their first win of 2025, and a first home win since November, as they beat relegation rivals Hendon 2-0 at the Pilot Field.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With games running out and only six points separating the two sides within the bottom four, it was always going to be a tense afternoon on the sunny South coast. Danny Searle made one change from the side beaten 2-0 by Chatham in the week, as captain Adam Lovatt came in for Fin Chapman.

It was the visitors who started slightly sharper, winning a few corners in the early minutes although none came to any opportunities. The breakthrough for the hosts came in the ninth minute, after Hendon goalkeeper Matteo Salamon punched clear two crosses, the second of which fell to Rodari, who guided the ball back across goal and over the line from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal gave the U’s momentum, as the trio of Rodari, Ligendza & Grant began to combine well. Siya Ligendza dragged a shot wide from outside the box, before he flicked Ben Wells pass through to Reece Grant, who clipped the ball beyond the onrushing Salamon, however Hendon defender Kombe Kawimbe was able to clear away. Grant then took advantage of a short back pass from Stephan Langley, although his lobbed effort cleared the top of the goal.

Rodari scores the opener from a tight angle

With a one goal cushion always dangerous, Hendon remained positive as they tried to break down a stern U’s defence. With half time approaching, they presented opportunities for themselves to find an equaliser.

Joe Halsey’s deflected shot from close range brought out a good save from Louis Rogers, who earned a MOTM performance between the posts. The visitors best chance of the half came in the final minutes, as Kofi Anokye-Boadi cut inside with pace from the left, although dragged his shot wide of the near post.

Following the interval, Hastings came out looking for the all-important second goal. Ollie Black headed Lovatt’s corner into the ground, where an unmarked Ligendza fired straight at the keeper from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendon, who scored nine of their 46 goals this season in the reverse fixture back in November, were lacking creativity up front, and were made to pay just before the hour. A wonderful run from Ligendza down the right showed strength and skill, as he brushed off two defenders to find space behind. His low cross to the near post was met by Grant, who ushered the ball on to allow Rodari to tap home at the far post.

Davide Rodari challenges Hendon goalkeeper Matteo Salamon before the opening goal

It was the first time Hastings had scored more than one goal in a game since November, some 14 matches ago. They were keen to add more, with Ollie Black’s long throws causing trouble for Hendon all afternoon. Rodari rose well to meet another however could only header over.

The final moments were about seeing the game out for a crucial win. Rogers pulled off another terrific stop late on, this time from Stefan Ilic’s low drive after the winger cut inside, while Hendon substitute J’ardell Stirling had a late goal disallowed for offside.

The whistle was met with cheers from the 780 fans in attendance, with a victory that would instil belief into Searle and the supporters that survival is achievable. Defeats for relegation rivals Canvey Island and Bognor Regis was also welcome news, as the gap to safety decreased to seven points. Hendon remain in trouble, four points off safety while having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings still have a game or two in hand on the sides above them, with four of their next matches being played at home. Another three points are up for grabs on Tuesday night as they host mid-table Wingate & Finchley in a re-arranged game that fell to the weather a few weeks ago.