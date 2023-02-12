23 pictures from a great Worthing Raiders win over Dorking

Worthing Raiders are still third in the National two east table – but they drew level on points with second-placed Dorking by beating them 35-26 in an absorbing encounter at Roundstone Lane.

Both sides contributed to a fine spectacle of rugby. The big crowd had been royally entertained at Roundstone Lane for the third weekend in a row.

There were many outstanding performances for Raiders but it was very fitting that one of the youngsters, Caleb Ashworth, was awarded Man of the Match.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – and read Colin Coulson’s report on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week.

1 . Worthing Raiders v Dorking Wanderers pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Dorking in National two east at Roundstone Lane Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

