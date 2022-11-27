Worthing Raiders beat Tonbridge Juddians 46-34 on an absorbing afternoon’s rugby at Roundstone Lane.

It was a great win for Raiders and an outstanding advert for National two league rugby. Both sides contributed to a good afternoon’s entertainment although the home side always looked to just about be in control.

This win moves Raiders up to fifth in the league with 38 points. Next week they’re back on the road with a trip to Southend to play Westcliff.

Man of the match could have been any of the Raiders’ team but in the end went to Harrison Sims for his all-round performance in attack and defence.

Full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week – meantime enjoy Stephen Goodger’s match gallery, on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Worthing Raiders' 46-34 home victory over Tonbridge Juddians in National two east

