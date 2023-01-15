Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing Raiders' 68-3 win over Rochford Hundred at Roundstone Lane in National two east

29 photos as Worthing Raiders rack up 68 points to beat Rochford Hundred

Worthing Raiders’ return to Roundstone Lane after a long festive and weather-enforced break was a triumph – as they racked up a 68-3 win over Rochford Hundred in National two east.

By Steve Bone
6 hours ago

The day started with high wind, torrential rain and a very wet, muddy pitch but Raiders played some outstanding rugby. The handling skills in such conditions were exceptional. The forwards had controlled possession and allowed the backs to demonstrate their ability to the full.

Another five points put Raiders in third place in the league.

MoM was prop forward Dan Sargent for his all round performance in the set piece and around the field. Get Colin Coulson’s full report on this website on Monday but meantime, enjoy Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

