31 great action pictures from Worthing Raiders' 59-12 win over Guernsey

It finished 59-12 in the latest National two east classic at Roundstone Lane.

Guernsey had certainly played their part in this entertaining game but in the end it was a comfortable win for the home side. Another five points mean Raiders stay in second place in the league. With Blackheath still odds-on favourites for promotion there is still plenty to play for over the final six games.

It was pleasing to see a much lower penalty count and no yellow cards against Raiders, something they have been working on at training.

MoM was Will Hoare for an excellent performance at open side and mention must be made of Matt McLean’s contribution of 29 points for the team.

Get Colin Coulson’s full match report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week but in the meantime enjoy Stephen Goodger’s match gallery, on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing Raiders v Guernsey pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg Action from Worthing Raiders' 59-12 win over Guernsey RFC at Roundstone Lane Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

