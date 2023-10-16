34 photos as Worthing Raiders return to winning ways by beating Old Albanian
It was a h highly entertaining match with some outstanding tries scored – an excellent performance by Raiders against a good Old Albanian squad, giving a much-needed win after several weeks on the back foot due to unavailabilities.
There were many outstanding individual performances: Frank Taggart, Joe Knight, Jack Doorey-Palmer, Curtis Barnes and more but there could be only one Man of the Match, and that was Ben Featherstone for his work in the scrum and forward play.
See pictures from the win by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked, and get the full report on this website during the week and in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.