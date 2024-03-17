Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two eastAction from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east
Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east

34 pictures from a crucial Worthing Raiders win over Sevenoaks

Worthing Raiders secured a much-needed bonus-point victory over Sevenoaks at Roundstone Lane to ease their pressure in their bid to stay at National two level for next season.
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Mar 2024, 13:27 GMT

Raiders should have won without so much stress. Having scored six good tries, they failed to convert several other chances into points, even when they looked odds on to score. They made errors that allowed the visitors to stay in the game and they showed that given chances, they were good at taking them.

The 40-28 victory earned another five points that moved Raiders ten points clear of the relegation zone. But with four games left there is still plenty to be done to be certain of National two league rugby next season.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the full report and pictures on this website and in the Worthing Herald later in thw week.

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east

1. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).JPG

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east

2. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).JPG

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east

3. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).JPG

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east

4. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Sevenoaks in National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Raiders