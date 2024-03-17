34 pictures from a crucial Worthing Raiders win over Sevenoaks

Raiders should have won without so much stress. Having scored six good tries, they failed to convert several other chances into points, even when they looked odds on to score. They made errors that allowed the visitors to stay in the game and they showed that given chances, they were good at taking them.

The 40-28 victory earned another five points that moved Raiders ten points clear of the relegation zone. But with four games left there is still plenty to be done to be certain of National two league rugby next season.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the full report and pictures on this website and in the Worthing Herald later in thw week.

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger

