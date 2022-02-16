39 pictures from Bognor's hammering of New Milton - rugby picture special

It was stirring stuff and rather one-side as the men in purple and green over-ran their visitors from the New Forest. Check out pictures on this page and the ones linked by Tommy McMillan. Get the latest local rugby action in the Chichester Observer and Bognor Observer, out every Thursday.
1.
Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan
2.
Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan
3.
Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan
4.
Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan