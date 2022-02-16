Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

39 pictures from Bognor's hammering of New Milton - rugby picture special

Bognor sit third in the Hampshire premier after a 41-0 beating of New Milton in the Hampshire Avenue sunshine.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 7:30 am

It was stirring stuff and rather one-side as the men in purple and green over-ran their visitors from the New Forest. Check out pictures on this page and the ones linked by Tommy McMillan. Get the latest local rugby action in the Chichester Observer and Bognor Observer, out every Thursday.

1.

Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Bognor's 41-0 victory over New Milton in the Hampshire premier at Hampshire Avenue / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales
BognorHampshireNew Forest
Next Page
Page 1 of 10