Blackheath showed why they were champions of National two east in a 54-5 win over Worthing Raiders. It was a very disappointing game for the visitors as Blackheath responded well after losing their previous game to Barnes.

It’s fair to say the rub of the green went with the home team but the visitors were guilty of missing first-up tackles, basic errors and poor decisions in open play.

With one last game to play at Roundstone Lane on Saturday, it is hoped Raiders can raise their game to beat Barnes, who at present sit in second place in the league, two places above Raiders

Having narrowly lost to Blackheath at Roundstone Lane earlier in the year, Raiders hoped to put in a performance that would really test the champions.

Raiders in action at Blackheath | Picture: Colin Coulson

Selection was hampered by England U19 call ups, injuries and unavailabilities. The squad had 16 of the players who faced Westcliff two weeks ago, with Grant Gatford, Tom Sunray, Alex Davies and Charlie Clare taking the places of those not available.

Raiders kicked off with the wind on their backs and in the early stages of the game competed well. The home side scored a converted try after 12 minutes to open up a seven-point lead.

For the next 25 minutes the game was very evenly balanced although the home side certainly had more of the possession. The visitors’ defence was sound and with limited ball they looked dangerous on several occasions during this period.

Raiders could have achieved more but were guilty of too many individual errors and poor option choices at critical moments. With the score at 7-0 and only a few minutes left in the half, the visitors could be quite pleased with their performance.

However, with 37 minutes played Blackheath scored a very good, converted try which had started deep in their own territory. The score opened up to 14-0.

Unfortunately, in trying to prevent this score Jack Lee dislocated his shoulder and was helped from the field. Skipper Liam Perkins had to move to the second row and Tom Sunray joined the back row. Within seconds of the restart the home side scored an unconverted try to extend the lead to 19-0 as the half came to a close.

At the break Raiders made further changes, Alex Davies and Jack Doorey-Palmer replaced Iago Davies and Elliott Luke respectively. Blackheath kicked off to restart the game after the break and hit the visitors with two converted tries which effectively killed off any chance of a victory for Raiders. With 30 minutes to play the visitors found themselves 33-0 behind.

It was ten minutes into the half before the visitors had some meaningful possession and after a break down the left wing the ball moved across to Jack Forrest who beat several defenders before losing the ball in the tackle that put him to ground. Charlie Clare replaced Harrison Sims and there was a reshuffle in the backs.

The home side were dominant and the visitors just couldn’t gain any control in the game. Blackheath scored another converted try in the 16th minute of the half to extend their lead to 40-0. Nothing was going right for the visitors, passes were inaccurate, tackles were missed and the upshot was that Blackheath scored another converted try after twenty-two minutes of the half. 47-0

Grant Gatford replaced Fraser Bruce in the front row. Just before the half hour mark the visitors put several good phases together and Liam Perkins made a good break which enabled him to release Curtis Barnes on the left wing, who sprinted in to touch down for an unconverted try, 47-5.

Although Raiders showed great spirit and Tom Derrick almost created another try on his own, it just wasn’t their day and Blackheath completed the scoring with another converted try to extend the margin to 54-5. Raiders pressed hard in the final minutes but were unable to make any real impression on the Blackheath defence.

Referee: Jack Sutton

Scorer: Try: Curtis Barnes