Champions Eastbourne triumph in last league game - now it's on to the cups

Eastbourne welcomed Crawley to a very busy Park Avenue for the final league game of the season – before they turn their attention to the Sussex cup and the National cup.

The more important game of the day was Eastbourne 2nd team who were at home to Heathfield who were one place ahead of Eastbourne in the league. Whoever won this game would finish second and secure promotion.

They put Heathfield to the sword for most of the game, playing at a speed the away side could not live with and their superior fitness also showed, and Eastbourne ran out convincing winners 43-17. Eastbourne 3rd XV lost 17-24 to Newick 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne 1st team had secured the league title last week away at Uckfield, so this week was really a formality.

The minis and juniors showed their support to the league champions on Saturday

Eastbourne raced to a 10-0 lead with tries from Owen Davies and Luca Bianchi who bagged himself another home brace. The game then became a bit flat as the referee become very whistle happ. Luke Thomas received a yellow card for a team yellow which Crawley capitalised on with a try and conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Jerry Montes back into the starting team scored next which was well deserved as he caused Crawley problems all day, this was the first of two for Montes.

Eastbourne ran away with it for the remainder of the half and the second half. Montes and Bianchi scored there seconds with captain Jake Howe kicking his first two conversions of the game. To round off the half Bianchi crossed again. Most of Eastbourne’s try’s were fast paced and from a long way out, which did please the supporters.

Eastbourne were first to score and this was from a set penalty move which worked really well to get Eastbourne close to the line, this was eventually scored by Luke Thomas from close range. Ian Padget and Joe Bettles were next on the score sheet for the second week in a row. Martial Chaput playing at 15 this week cut open the Crawley back line to secure another Eastbourne try. The final try of the game was for fly half Aaron Hossack who was starting for the first time in the 10 jersey for a while, following a dislocated shoulder earlier in the season. Arron glided through the Crawley backs to score a well deserved try, after controlling the game really well and probing the Crawley defence all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Howe kicked four conversion in the second half, and bagged himself man of the match for a solid performance on the day and throughout the season. The score finished at 67-7. Credit must go to Crawley who did not give in or play negatively at any point all afternoon. There young side will certainly develop and become an entertaining side to watch next season.