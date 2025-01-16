Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Rugby Club have replaced Paul Colley as director of rugby.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has left after 20 years’ involvement in senior rugby at Oaklands Park – with club bosses describing his efforts over that time as ‘monumental’.

Last Saturday’s Blues game against Wimborne – which brought a 28-12 win in what has been a tough season for the first XV – was Colley’s last day in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was revealed in a statement from Paddy McAlpine in a club statement on Sunday.

Chi's outgoing director of rugby Paul Colley

McAlpnie said: “As Chairman of Chichester Rugby Club, I made the decision this week to ask Paul Colley, our long-standing Director of Rugby, to step down from that role.

"Yesterday was Paul’s last day of direct involvement with senior rugby at CRFC.

"The hard-fought wins by both the 1st and the 3rd XVs, watched by a large number of spectators in bright sunshine up at Oaklands, was a fitting end to Paul’s monumental efforts that have spanned 20 years in a key leadership role at our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will thank Paul and acknowledge and celebrate his many achievements later in the year.”

McAlpine said Mark Norton, the current senior head coach at the club, would immediately assume the role as Director of Rugby.

He will be supported by a team of coaches that will be announced shortly.

McAlpine added: “This is one of a number of changes being made in order to keep Chichester competitive at level six.”

Read the match report from the win over Wimborne in today’s Chichester Observer.