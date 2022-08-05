Chichester rugby youngsters train on deck of HMS Prince of Wales

James King, Chichester RFC U13 lead coach, said: “We've had very successful season, including numerous friendly and Sussex cup matches, as well as doing Chichester proud by coming third in our age group at Dorset Rocks regional tour.

"To mark end of the season we were able to coordinate our final U13 session on board a serving Royal Navy warship, HMS Prince of Wales, in Portsmouth Dockyard.

"Some 22 players from our squad, plus a number of parents and Royal Navy staff, joined up for some fun and games with a rugby ball.

“The deck of the aircraft carrier is the size of three rugby pitches, but we stuck to non-contact on this occasion – and kicking wasn't allowed!.

"This was a fantastic and memorable, community centred event.”

1. All hands on deck - training session under way Photo Sales

2. Chi RFC U13s on HMS Prince of Wales Photo Sales

3. What a spot for a bit of rugby training - no kicks to touch allowed! Photo Sales

4. The rugby playing youngsters check out the ship Photo Sales