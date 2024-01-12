Chichester win at Newbury – but are made to hang on
Newbury, after a good start to the season, had not won in 11 weeks. Blues made seven changes to the team that lost to Winchester, with Callum Redding and Huw Binfield coming into the pack, Elliot Haydon, Alex Margarson and George Prentice in the back line and Liam Barker and Robbie Hawkshaw on the bench.
This was a must-win game for both teams and, with a north easterly breeze blowing across a heavy pitch, Chichester kicked off under the lights.
Pressure from a Rhys Thompson kick resulted in a Newbury goal line drop out collected by Ethan Carpenter 25m out.
The athletic tighthead prop charged forward, through a scrambling defence, to dot down out wide, converted by Elliot Haydon, 0-7.
It took Newbury 10 minutes to mount their first substantive attack which was stopped by a Chichester infringement, within kicking range – 3-7.
A knock-on provided Blues with put-in at the scrum. Joel Stops span it out to Haydon whose long looping pass found George Prentice out wide.
A grubber kick through the defence was collected by young speedster Joel Andrews for a try out wide, converted by Haydon – 3-14.
For the next 20 minutes Chichester pressured their hosts, whose well-organised defence line held.
After several pick and goes on the 5m line, Zac Conley used his height to palm the ball across to Huw Binfield who dived over to score.
The referee dispatched a Newbury player to the sin bin for an infringement during the build-up to the try before Haydon slotted another conversion from out wide, 3-21.
The ball was received by Stops and passed across the backline to full-back Thompson. His offload released Andrews on an unstoppable run down the touchline for his second try and a bonus point.
A missed conversion meant Chi led 26-3 at the break and after such a dominant first half performance the small band of Chichester faithful were looking forward to the second half.
On 42 minutes the referee produce a yellow card for a dangerous tackle reducing Blues to 14. Newbury crossed the try line from the penalty and, buoyed by a vociferous home support and growing self-belief, added two further tries in 12 minutes, both converted, making it 22-26 with 25 minutes left.
Chichester’s first half mojo had disappeared but Newbury lost another player to the sin bin. Blues were unable to capitalise on the advantage and with nine minutes left, Chichester lost their second player to the sin bin and an injury to the hooker saw the match played out with uncontested scrums.
Newbury were stopped from scoring a late try by a last ditch tackle from MoM Joe Hunter and Chi hung on to secure five points and climb out of the drop zone.
Chichester host top side Jersey on Saturday (2pm).