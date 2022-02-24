Close call but Chichester edge out Hammersmith and Fulham

Both squads deserve congratulations for coping with wind, rain and mud throughout the first half, and just the clinging mud in the second.

The win was much needed by Chichester after five losses to higher teams including a defeat in the Sussex derby against Horsham.

For the first 30 minutes handling and kicking were lotteries and mistakes were unavoidable. A Hammer kicked and chased the ball almost to the try line but as the ball stopped in a corner puddle, he overran it.

Chichester's players get caked in mud in their clash with Hammersmith and Fulham / Picture: Alison Tanner

A ruck and secure passes followed to the left wing and the first try was scored and converted very well, 0-7.

Blues soon responded and the forwards drove hard. They finally controlled a drive over the line and the reliable Joe Woods pressed down, 5-7.

After exerting pressure and a penalty kick to the left touch, Chichester were turned over but won the ball back and Hammers conceded a second penalty kicked by Charlie Norton from 25m, 8-7.

They immediately gifted a try when an attempted clearance went straight to a Hammer a few metres from the home try line and he dotted down, converted and 8-14.

Blues were stung but scored a wonderful try. Full back Charlie Norton broke out of defence and raced over midfield, offloading to Rhys Thompson on his shoulder.

He charged another 35m before a tackle made him stumble but at full stretch he slammed the ball down on try line, converted, 15-14.

Ben Deavall was replaced by Richard Ives, Zac Conley by Alex Taylor, both because of injury. Just three minutes after the restart Chi scored again. Delivery from scrum half Cieran Johnstone and a pass to Ross Miller saw him break through, kick ahead and regather to crash over, converted by Norton, 22-14.

The visitors pressed and eventually with scrum superiority they drove across for a deserved try with confident conversion, 22-21.

For the last 20 minutes it was nip and tuck and the Blues brought on burly Ben Robson.

For the last five minutes Chichester were defending and keeping the ball as the clock wound down. But it was heart-stopping for their supporters, the Blues holding on for four league points.

Hooker Will Norton was MoM.