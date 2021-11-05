Depleted Lewes crash 87-10 at East Grinstead

Lewes seconds take on Shoreham

It was credit to Lewes that they never gave up, and came back strongly from a half time deficit of 38-0 to score two tries through substitutes Rob Williams and Kane Dadswell.

At that point they had got the score back to 59-10, but after that, they were reduced to f14 men with the injured Stewart Dickens, Mo Bacha, Fearghus Gage and Dom Lunnis all off the pitch unable to continue.

This enabled East Grinstead to score four more tries.

Becky Taylor in possession for Heathfield Ladies v Guernsey

It was unfortunate that Lewes were missing their regular half backs.

And having to put players into positions they were not used to was a far from ideal situation going into an away match against the league leaders.

Meanwhile the Lewes second team had a tough battle at home to Seaford II.

Seaford were the first to score off of a quick lineout throw that caught Lewes II napping.

Lewes quickly bit back with beautiful movement through the hand for Thomas Petty to dot down right on half-time; this would prove to be Lewes’ only points for the match.

In the second half Lewes camped out in the opposition twenty-two but crucial errors were costly as three scoring opportunities were fumbled.

Special mentions for Jacob Bishop who tore down the middle of the park for 40metres carrying Seaford players with him, only to be stopped centimetres from the line.

Ultimately it was not Lewes’ day, as a run of injuries and a yellow card proved to be too costly and allowed Seaford to run in two late tries, leaving the final score 5-22.

This week, the second team will be playing Hastings at home with a 2.15pm kick off, and the following week (13 November), the first team have a home game with Hellingly.

The club are holding a pre-match lunch that day to honour the memory of those the club has sadly lost over the last two years.

Southwark Lancers 20 Heathfield 12;

Heathfield Ladies 13

Guernsey Ladies 15

Heathfield had a disappointing weekend with both 1st teams losing narrowly and thus slipping from their high league positions.

The men made their first visit to Southwark Lancers and on a small pitch in a public park they were hit by two early tries. Heathfield were lacking regular lineout operators.

Heathfield were kept in the game by three Sean Crozier penalties for a half-time score of 12-9. Early in the second half another penalty levelled the scores. But good Heathfield possession seemed to get spoiled in midfield.

Southwark edged back into the lead with a penalty then good handling gave the Lancers the decisive try (20-12).

On Sunday Guernsey ladies experienced delays in travelling to Heathfield and there was minimal time for them to warm up. But they started better than the home side. On a spongy pitch and with a greasy ball there were multiple handling errors.

Guernsey scored two tries in the first half.

In the second half a good run by Megan Plane into the corner was exploited by Kaylee Honeyball who dived over for a try. Honeyball was also involved in handling leading to the second try claimed by Katie Baurer.

Heathfield took the lead from a long penalty (13-10) but a yellow card against Heathfield helped give Guernsey momentum and good support play led to the match-winning score.