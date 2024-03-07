Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Grinstead 15 Eastbourne 14

Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex

Eastbourne RFC’s first XV remain in the top half of the Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex table – despite a one-point loss on the road.

Haywards Heath worked hard against a strong team from Pulborough to go top of the league | Picture by Steve O'Sullivan Photography

They started the day in sixth place, nine points clear of seventh-placed opposition East Grinstead.

As with all fixtures between these two teams in recent seasons, the game started with pace and intensity, with both teams looking to assert dominance.

Eastbourne started strongly with newcomer Brendan Challis directing play well from scrum-half, putting the hosts under pressure deep in their own half.

But East Grinstead scored the first points as a charged down Eastbourne clearance allowed the home team to recover, scoring through a break down Eastbourne’s right after eight minutes. A difficult conversion was missed so it was 5-0.

A large crowd at Whitemans Green saw the squad celebrate what could be a season-defining win | Picture by Steve O'Sullivan Photography

Conditions were testing, but after a series of tactical kicks from fly-half Arron Hossack, Eastbourne found their way back into the opposition 22m.

Their scrum was an important asset throughout and after winning their own scrum after 15 minutes, winger Gianluca Bianchi made a dent in the East Grinstead defence, allowing scrum-half Challis to make a break before offloading to flanker Vincent Morse. He evaded the last defender and scored under the posts, converted by centre and captain Jake Howe, 5-7.

East Grinstead scored their second try when a number of strong and direct carries by their forwards led to them crossing the try-line and a successful conversion made it 12-7. East Grinstead, temporarily down to 14 men, held the lead at the break.

Two minutes into the second half, after several carries by the EG forwards, they were awarded a penalty just outside the Eastbourne 22m and opted to kick for goal, stretching the lead to 15-7.

Buoyed by the lead, East Grinstead looked to apply more pressure, but Eastbourne, lifted by their vocal support, wrestled tactical control.

Repeat carries and tackles by the Eastbourne forwards kept EG from adding to their total, and created opportunities for the away team.

Eastbourne’s front row, Smith, Bettles, Keen and Hammer, continued to put the opposition under pressure, and after a series of dominant scrums, Eastbourne were deep in EG territory. A pick-and-go from back-row Ryan Shields allowed others to attack wider channels. It was Paul Smith who got over the line.

With another successful conversion from Howe, Eastbourne trailed by just 15-14.

Notable carries by hooker Joe Bettles, player of the match Luke Thomas and full-back Mason Dowle looked to stretch the defence but the EG defence held out.

It was a brilliant effort by Eastbourne, who continue to challenge every team in this league.

Eastbourne welcome leaders Teddington to Park Avenue on March 16 but tomorrow Eastbourne’s thirds take on Crowborough.

Eastbourne’s new women’s team continue to grow and have launched fun non-contact rugby at ERFC – see ‘Eastbourne Women’s Rugby’ on Facebook or eastbournewrfc on Instagram.

Haywards Heath 14 Pulborough 7

Counties 2 Sussex

An eagerly anticipated clash with league leaders Pulborough saw a large crowd of almost 400 at Whitemans Green on Saturday as second placed Heath looked to knock the visitors off their perch.

With a week of relentless rain which didn't let up until three hours before kick off there was some doubt as to whether the game would go ahead but with the Heath pitch looking in good shape and the standing water receding the referee gave the go ahead.

Playing up the hill with a strong wind behind them Pulborough had the better of the early skirmishes with some strong work at the breakdown and some raking kicks to find territory. A penalty kick for goal from the visitors slid wide. The visitors kept pushing but the Heath defence was equal to everything that was thrown at them and started to gain possession and pass the ball around despite the conditions. An early venture into the Pulborough 22 saw Heath lacking a little composure in their decision making and coming away without points. A couple of penalties including one for back chat saw them pushed back up field but they were soon on the attack again.

A break from fly half Christian Streater took the home side deep into Pulborough territory and multiple phases of play from both backs and forwards stretched the Pulborough defence across the width of the pitch. A Heath knock on finally handed over possession in the 22 but Pulborough could only find touch on their own 10 metre line. Heath, who were outstanding in the lineout all day, played the ball off the top and scrum half Jamie Thurston made a break that took him back into the Pulborough 22. The ball was moved left where second row Dan Shotton made a dart for the try line but was tackled just short. The ball was moved back into the centre of the pitch and from a ruck set up by skipper Wilf Bridges, the ball found its way to centre Jack Lucas to pick and go up and over the line and score under the posts. Tom Wharton knocked over the simplest of conversions for 7-0 advantage to Heath.

Heath could have gone further ahead but a lack of accuracy at the breakdown allowed too many turnovers and prevented the home side from getting any real momentum going. With nearly half an hour gone Pulborough was back in the game. On the halfway line the Heath blitz defence moved up quickly but a clever chip kick through from the Pulborough fly half was chased through by their full back who fly hacked the ball over the try line and won the foot race to touch down for 7-7.

Heath continued to play more of the rugby but a fine defensive effort from Pulborough kept the home side out and the match remained tied at 7-7 at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half saw Heath really crank up the pressure. A long touch find from a penalty saw good territory gained and, from the line out, persistent pick and go rugby from the Heath forwards saw them pin the visitors back on their own line. Although Pulborough thwarted a couple of initial attacks the dam was eventually breached from another line out 5 metres out. The Heath pack showing great persistency must have had nearly 15 attempts at the visitors try line with more pick and goes from ruck after ruck before open side flanker Toby Vander drove through tacklers for the decisive try. Wharton threaded the conversion through the sticks for a 14-7 lead.

Heath remained on top for the remainder of the match and although a Wharton penalty attempt drifted wide and notwithstanding a bad leg injury to winger Jamie Diggle saw the match out to record a deserved victory in what was by far their toughest game of the league campaign this season. The win sees Heath leapfrog Pulborough who they now lead by a single point but with a game in hand.

Assistant Coach Graham Childs was delighted with the win and said "The coaching team is very proud of a deserved victory for Heath in this top of the table clash. Despite extremely wet and difficult conditions this was an outstanding team performance against a very strong Pulborough side. We are now top of the table with three games to go - still work to be done but importantly our destiny is in our own hands.”

This week sees Heath play Horsham Lions in the semi finals of the Bob Rogers Cup at Whitemans Green.