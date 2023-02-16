There were defeats for both Eastbourne RFC and Haywards Heath RFC in the latest round of Counties 2 Sussex matches. Here are the reports – plus news of a busy couple of weekends for Heath’s younger teams.

East Grinstead 36 Eastbourne 30

Counties 2 Sussex

Eastbourne’s impressive winning run ended away to second-placed East Grinstead.

Dylan Viles in action for Eastbourne at East Grinstead | Picture: Andrew Hazelden

The game was played in front of a 500-plus crowd and in a fantastic positive spirit from both sides, who fought for every inch of grass all afternoon.

The lead changed hands six times and three times in the last three minutes. But it was East Grinstead in front when the music stopped.

The positive for Eastbourne is they did gain two losing bonus points, where as East Grinstead didn’t take any when they visited Eastbourne earlier in the season.

It means Eastbourne have a slender two-point lead and a game in hand.

Young rugby players take a training break at Haywards Heath

The game started and finished at a real pace and the deadlock was broken on nine minutes with Ian Padgett scoring a superb solo try from scrum half. He beat multiple players and covered 50 metres weaving his way to score under the posts.

Eastbourne showed some dominance up front for Josh Buckwell to power over for a try following some dominant phases. Captain Jake Howe converted both.

Eastbourne then ripped the Grinstead back line apart once again, with Dylan Viles tearing through and offloading to Martial Chaput. He was caught by one of the very fast and impressive Grinstead back three players.

This is when the game changed in Grinstead’s favour as they targeted the fringes of the rucks and midfield with big runners and eventually the pressure told and they scored a converted try.

East Sussex Barbarians U12s

Eastbourne responded quickly, dragging the bigger side around the pitch for Bianchi to race away and score.

Grinstead built the pressure again to score a converted try and were awarded a penalty try and go into the break 21-19 up.

Early in the second half, Viles found himself in space and rounded an Grinstead player to tip-toe down the touchline to score.

Grinstead respond again and their impressive back three grew into the game and became a real threat.

Haywards Heath RFC Colts

The home side kicked a good penalty to take the lead 29-27 on 78 minutes, but this was cancelled out by Eastbourne captain Howe to regain the lead 30-29.

Grinstead regathered from the restart and pressured Eastbourne’s try line. Eastbourne were awarded a penalty but the kick to touch didn’t go out and Grinstead had one final attack, which saw their electric winger find some space to run in an excellent solo try, converted to take the score to 36-30.

Both sides’ commitment was showed by the walking wounded at the end. It was fitting of a level far higher than the league they are in.

Whichever side finally wins the league, will be fitting champions.

East Grinstead were fantastic hosts and Eastbourne were fantastic visitors. Rugby was certainly the winner of the day.

MoM for Eastbourne was Paul Smith, who scrummaged superbly and worked really hard around the pitch. Tackle of the day went to Mason Dowle for an unbelievable challenge made at full pace.

Eastbourne host bottom side Lewes tomorrow.

Pulborough 68 Heath 17

Counties 2 Sussex

Heath knew the trip away to face an in-form Pulborough was always going to be a tough ask.

That was particularly the case with a somewhat makeshift side, with players out of position and a bench featuring only forwards, some making their debut in senior rugby - and tough it proved.

The early exchanges were dominated by the home side who managed to show plenty of pace to scorch in for a try after just two minutes. Heath hit back with a promising break and some possession of their own allowing Wharton to slot a penalty over for 7-3.

On nine minutes the game changed when a very nasty head on head clash between Heath’s scrum half and open side flanker saw two 1st XV regulars depart the pitch for a trip to hospital with head wounds. Pulborough took full advantage and, with the Heath side lacking in structure, took the opportunity to carve their way through for another score and 14-3 on the scoreboard.

On 25 minutes Heath pressure saw a penalty kicked for the corner and from the lineout it was driven up to the line for a try scored by Wilf Bridges. Wharton converted for 14-10.

Pulborough put their foot on the gas and accelerated away with three quick tries for a 35-10 lead at half-time.

Given Heath’s limited resources, the second half continued in much the same vein with Pulborough executing their running game and pulling away further with a number of well executed tries.

However another Heath lineout and driving maul saw a consolation try for Wharton which he converted for 56-17.

But with the game ebbing to a close the home side ran a couple more tries in to finish 68-17 winners.

Whilst Heath stuck to their task and had a couple of moments of good rugby, this was a game to forget because of three bad injuries and so many players forced to play out of position.

The squad will be looking to bounce back this week with a home fixture against Shoreham and a pre-match lunch in the HHRFC clubhouse to warm up the home supporters. New players of all ages and abilities welcome at any time at Heath - email [email protected]

It’s been a busy couple of weekends for the younger rugby players of Haywards Heath RFC – with the colts and under-11s in action and some of the club’s girls helping make up a new East Sussex Barbarians under-12 team. Find out here how they all got on…

Pulborough Colts 13 Haywards Heath Colts 27

In a tough away fixture, Heath colts travelled to Pulborough in the first round of the Sussex Colts Cup.

First half tries from Charlie Bennett and Oli Schlup plus an Ed Hartley penalty saw Heath go in at the break with a 5-13 lead.

The second half was dominated by Heath and further tries from Zak Palmer and Charlie Richardson saw Heath stretch away to win 13-27 in a hard fought tiw, with some great rugby from both sides.

The next round of the Cup sees Heath colts travel away to Eastbourne.

Elsewhere, a mixed East Sussex Barbarians U12s girls’ team featuring a number of Haywards Heath girls as well as some from other clubs faced a strong Horsham side.

After a close and keenly contested match with some great rugby skills on display Horsham held on to win by six tries to five for the Barbarians.

At Whitemans Green on Sunday, Heath U11s hosted tough rivals and friends Burgess Hill for a morning of joint training drills and competitive matches.