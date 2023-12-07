Eastbourne RFC found it tough going away to Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex leaders Teddington – but Haywards Heath won well in Counties 2 Sussex. Reports follow...

Teddington 62 Eastbourne 5

Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex

Eastbourne RFC suffered a tough defeat as they travelled to face the leaders with a side much-changed because of injuries.

Haywards Heath in action v Uckfield | Picture by warwickpics.com

Uckfield started strongly and early pressure from an experienced pack saw them drive through for the score with less than five minutes played.

Heath skipper Wilf Bridges looked to remedy things and good work from the Heath pack deep in the Uckfield 22 saw Bridges crashing off the back of a ruck and through defenders to score. Tom Wharton knocked over the extras.

Midway through the half a great break from Heath centre Christian Streeter took him deep into Uckfield territory where quick recycled possession saw the ball moved wide left for full-back Cam Reed to outpace the defence and score under the posts for a converted score and a 14-7 lead.

Back again came committed Uckfield and when their forwards got to within five metres of the try line there was no stopping the drive through tacklers for another score – 14-14.

Eastbourne RFC in action earlier in the season at Hove | Picture by warwickpics.com

A yellow card for flanker Lewis Goodall saw Heath down to 14 but the home side scored on the stroke of half-time with an initial break from scrum-half Jamie Thurston being moved through the hands and a deft offload from winger Aiden Baker put in fellow winger Samuela Bulitikavale-Lancaster to burst his way over in the corner. Wharton stroked the conversion for a 21-14 lead at half-time.

The fog came down, but in the gathering gloom an apparent try of the season was scored by Heath hooker Will Purdy, assisted over the line by his fellow forwards to claim the four-try bonus point.

Heath captain Bridges scored his second try to clinch a deserved 31-14 win.

At Burgess Hill the Heath Rams continued their unbeaten run, although no one expected the turnaround when they were 14-0 down at half-time. But turning round to play down the hill, Heath dominated the second half coming away with a 19-31 victory.

This weekend Heath ones are away to rivals Crawley.

Haywards Heath 31 Uckfield 14

Counties 2 Sussex

A dank and gloomy December afternoon warmed up by the festivities of the club Christmas lunch saw a Heath side looking to get back to winning ways after defeat at Pulborough two weeks earlier.

This was the last home league game of 2023 and the last Christmas lunch in the old clubhouse which was celebrated in some style by Heath supporters and partners. Next weekend sees Heath 1st XV away at old rivals Crawley for another Mid Sussex derby.

Heath 1st XV Squad: