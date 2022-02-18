Eastbourne RFC beat Hove to set up big clash with East Grinstead

The management decided to rest a few players, giving an opportunity for some of the young Nomads squad to have a run out.

The set-piece was doing the damage early on which resulted in Eastbourne’s Aussie Harrison Gibbons poaching Ryan Shield’s try from a push over scrum to open the scoring. Spike Gleave converted.

Hove replied in the corner.

Eastbourne in recent action against Hellingly

Eastbourne scored their second through Mason Dowle, who hotfooted his way down the touchline.

Gleave coasted down the touchline and some quick and accurate passing between him and Gibson allowed Martial Chaput to cross. Gleave again added the extras.

Hove were awarded a string of penalties which led to their second try and conversion.

Ryan Shields crossed after a good run by Mason Dowle for a well-finished try.

Gleave crossed for his first with a 60m sprint and a bit of volleyball.

Then Gleave intercepted a loose pass to go the full length of the pitch for his second try and kicked the conversion.

In the second half, Eastbourne played into a strengthening wind and struggled to find their range.

Hove scored a couple of quick tries. Eastbourne may have also been guilty of thinking the job was done, combined with seven changes to the team at half time.

But making his first XV debut off the bench, one of the senior squad’s most popular members, Stuart Sorrell made two excellent tackles in quick succession before he gathered a good pass and burst down the touchline to swan dive in the corner for a try. He celebrated like Alan Shearer and was mobbed!

Eastbourne scored again through Dylan Beckery.

Carl Slaughter burst through for another and after Hove replied, Chaput got his second try and Cleave converted.