Eastbourne Rugby Club win at Hellingly - the match in pictures

This was a very important win for Eastbourne as they showed real strength in depth in their squad against a very tough opponent. This was epitomised by 18 year old Dylan Viles in the centre who repelled everything that came down his channel. Eastbourne started the game with seven 18/19 year olds on the pitch and the future looks bright. With the nNomads (2nd team) winning once again and fantastic numbers at training every week. Eastbourne are set for an exciting run-in to the season for both sides.Eastbourne have also been putting out a third team in the Sussex social league to try to accommodate everybody who wants a game. See a report and picture from the Hellingly game in the Eastbourne Herald - out on Friday.