Given East Grinstead’s good form at the top, nothing less than a bonus point win would do for Eastbourne to keep them joint top of the league.

Pulborough sat third in the league and gave a very good test for the best part of an hour.

Eastbourne’s try line never looked in threat and they were in control, until an optimistic pass from flyhalf Aaron Hossack was intercepted from well inside Pulborough’s 22. The fleet-footed full back went all the way, though Hossack otherwise had an excellent day.

Ian Padget was MoM for Eastbourne at Pulborough

Eastbourne responded three minutes later when a set piece strike move got them very close to the line with a good run from Ben Perrott, who crossed three phases later.

The rest of the half was quiet until the Pulborough full-back scored a screamer of a try.

Again, Eastbourne responded immediately through a good succession of phases and eventually Owen Davies scored. He had a quiet first half but found his recent good form from this point and had a very good second half.

Jake Howe kicked the conversion and found his form again from the tee for the rest of the game.

The half-time score was 12-12 and there was no doubt Eastbourne had looked slightly nervous in the first half.

The second half saw Eastbourne return to a fast-paced, powerful running game and score 26 unanswered points. This was helped by the introduction of Jeremy Montes, who had a good impact, and Dan Keen in the scrum.

Luke Thomas was first to cross with a powerful surge to the line, followed by third sub Dylan Viles, who crossed twice with two excellent solo runs down the right. He also made a third and unselfishly passed to Harrison Gibbons, in good support as ever from scrum half.

Howe kicked four from his six conversion attempts, and even the two he missed from the touch line were very close, which capped the score off 12-38 in the away team’s favour.

MoM was Ian Padget for a good all-round display from fu-l back, with good communication and defence and a tireless work rate.

Eastbourne continue to put out three senior sides, which is credit to all players and support staff across the whole club.

Eastbourne first XV have their first home game in three weeks tomorrow as they face East Grinstead, who of course are joint top of the league with them on 30 points.

Eastbourne could not overcome them last season in three attempts, but they have come along way since, and will fancy their chances. But they will in no way underestimate the favourites.

