Harlequins brought their fixture with Bristol Bears to Horsham RFC as part of their efforts to build the women’s game in the local community. In a warm up to the big event Horsham under-15 girls played Trojans from Southampton, and then Harlequins Academy held a training session at the club. Read all about it in the West Sussex County Times on Thursday but in the meantime see this page and the ones linked for a gallery from the big occasion.