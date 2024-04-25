Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heath started against the wind so were always going to be up against it.

Early Worthing pressure pinning Heath down in their own 22 set up a try for Worthing to take the initiative and the lead 5-0.

However, after the restart Heath started to dominate around the fringes and after a few good breaks from Captain Kai Dolan and back row Archie Kane, Heath again found themselves under pressure following some excellent Worthing kicks pinning them back into their 22.A turnaround in possession and some great phase play from the Heath forwards created an opportunity for the outstanding Oscar Mann at full-back to beat three Worthing players to the line and score under the posts.

Haywards Heath Colts won the Sussex Cup | Contributed picture

Five minutes later Heath scored again in exactly the same way but this time it was Ollie Simpson sprinting clear and scoring under the posts taking the score to 5-14, giving Heath a lead they were determined not to surrender.Worthing replied with a penalty but Heath were still dominating in open play and before half time, and with a man down in the sin bin, Charlie James accelerated down the right wing for Heath to go in at the break 8-21 ahead.

A healthy lead but still all to play for in this competitive fixture between two clubs vying for the Cup crown.

In the second half Heath came out committed to playing all their rugby down in the Worthing half - a plan they executed perfectly for 35 minutes.

Some great tactical kicking from Harry Barker and Ollie Goswamy at half backs left Worthing having to play their way out of their own half to get back in the game.

Primary school pupils gather at Heath RFC for their rugby festival | Contributed picture

The defensive effort from Heath with strong tackling in the centres from Alex Worne and Simpson started to result in turnovers that Heath capitalised on through tries from Dolan and Kane to extend the Heath lead to 8-31.

Heath didn’t relent and continued to put their defensive skills into play with some superb tackling from Bishop and Man of the Match Dolan who at times seemed to be in two places at once, ensured that Worthing were constantly pegged back into their own half.

Strong carries from Stanley Bradford and a barraging run from Zack Davies led to further tries from Matt Peters and James Buttle to put the game beyond doubt with a final scoreline of 8-41 and a comprehensive victory for this talented Heath Colts squad.

This result ensured Heath Colts secured a second successive League and Cup double and an unbeaten season.

Heath: Harry Barker; Dan Bellamy; Tom Bishop; Stan Bradford; James Buttle; Theo Collins; Jacob Davies; Zack Davies; Kai Dolan; Finaly Furse; Ollie Goswamy; Charlie James; Archie Kane; Arthur Kempson; Oscar Mann; Harry Nicholls; Matthew Peters; Josh Pope; Ollie Simpson; George Targett; Alex Worne.

Against a backdrop of the emerging new clubhouse at Whitemans Green, more than 50 girls and 100 boys showed just why it is so important to have a new multi-sport community facility available for the development of rugby and other sports in the Mid Sussex area.

Mid Sussex Active brought youngsters from nine primary schools together to benefit from a day of rugby fun across over 50 matches where there was quality rugby on display from players with all levels of experience.

Primary schools from Balcombe, Birchwood Grove, Harlands, Holy Trinity, Manorfield, St Joseph's, St Mark's, Southway and Windmills took part and a team of volunteer rugby coaches from HHRFC combined with a team of sports leaders from Warden Park to make sure everyone had a fun, inclusive and enjoyable experience of playing rugby.

All girls attending were encouraged to return to Whitemans Green on Wednesday, August 28 to enjoy a free all-day summer rugby camp as HHRFC plans to support girls-only rugby at U12, U14 and U16 next season after proven success at U12 and U14 this year.

To register email [email protected]

With the prospect of improved facilities at Whitemans Green by the end of 2024 with a fantastic new clubhouse to look forward to, the club hope to be able to host these community days more frequently in the future.

It all helps provide an important sporting resource for all schools in the Mid Sussex area.