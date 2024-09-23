Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Grinstead 24, Haywards Heath 19

Still smarting from an agonising one point defeat the previous week against Trinity, Heath faced an away contest with local rivals East Grinstead, with a much changed side a number of whom were valiantly playing out of position.

Again a slow start from Heath was to cost them points as some naive defending coupled with poor tackling saw East Grinstead dominant in the first half.

The home side managed to create space out wide on the right on three decisive occasions and used their overlap well to take a commanding 19-0 lead at the break. Once again Heath suffered injuries within the first half hour meaning a disrupted game plan and players even more out of position than at kick off.

Haywards Heath in action last week against Trinity | Picture: HHRFC

A much improved second half saw Heath score through captain Wilf Bridges from a tap penalty close to the line. Chris Neill converted for 19-7. More Heath pressure went unrewarded before the home side broke down the left and scored in the corner to increase their lead to 24-7.

However, Heath were now playing with more fluidity and winning the contest at the breakdown forcing penalties. A penalty kicked to the corner saw Heath applying pressure on the home side before Bridges drove over for his second try of the afternoon, again converted by Neill for 24-12.

With five minutes remaining a scrum on the opposition 22 saw Heath crash the ball up the centre before working numbers left allowed second row Jack Hart, who was playing on the wing, dive over in the corner for 24-19.

It was now all Heath but even though they worked their way back into the opposition 22 they couldn't find the decisive breakthrough before the clock ran out.

A losing bonus point is all Heath could take from an entertaining game which ended up with five of their forwards playing in the backs.On the adjoining pitch the Heath Rams went down to a superior EG 2nd team.

Next week sees Heath 1st XV at home to Cobham with the Rams on an away trip to Eastbourne.

1st Team Squad: Seb Broster; Harry Edwards; Euan Greaves-Smith; Dan Shotton; Charlie Fenwick; Ellis Dubois; Jack Herbert; Gareth Fergusson; James Buttle; Dougie Kern; Jack Hart; Wilf Bridges (capt); Jack Lucas; Roscoe Atkins; Chris Neill; Flinn Herbert; Tom Smith; Pat Stedman