Haywards Heath RFC president named in New Year Honours List
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Newey stepped into the role of chair at HHRFC back in 2012 at a difficult time and he held that position for approximately 12 years, helping to regenerate the senior squad by encouraging organic growth with young players coming through the age groups to represent the club at a senior level.
He also consolidated and developed the position of Heath as the biggest youth rugby club in Sussex.
Newey has always approached the role as cheerleader for the club within the rugby community and beyond with gusto, demonstrating an inner belief in the positive contribution of grassroots rugby, particularly to younger generations.
He was a volunteer at Rugby World Cup 2015 - where he could be found creating a positive atmosphere at the Amex Stadium during key matches – and continued to play for the Heath 2nd XV and vets for many years as his sons played youth rugby at Heath.
In addition, Newey both coached and refereed for a number of the junior age groups to make sure matches could take place.
As an active representative for the club at Sussex RFU, Newey brings an enthusiastic and positive approach to community rugby and has been president at the Club as it achieves the milestone of building a new HHRFC Clubhouse at Whitemans Green.
Newey continues to be a massive advocate for grassroots rugby and the benefits it brings to the wider community.
Commenting on his award he said: “I was surprised and flattered to receive this award, it is a true honour to be recognised in this way and to be among such elite company. Rugby has always been an important part of my life and I hope to continue to spread the joy of the game to future generations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.