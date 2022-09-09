Haywards Heath RFC swing back into action

Haywards Heath RFC swing into pre-season friendly action

A family day with touch rugby, a barbecue, cake stands and a Pimms tent was enjoyed by a good crowd at Whitemans Green on Saturday as Heath played their final pre-season match.

The intended opposition Shoreham had to pull out because of injuries so Hove, who were playing two levels above Heath last season, stepped in, having had their own match cancelled.

A competitive tussle saw Hove's greater experience and pre-season preparation pay off and they secured a 42-5 win against a mixed squad from Heath.

HHRFC's young Dinos

Heath now have two weeks to prepare for the season proper – they wiill host Seaford at home on Saturday 17 (3pm).

Meanwhile, Heath Colts first pre-season run out saw them visit Hampshire champions Havant Academy for a three way match up with the hosts and Farnham Academy, the Surrey county champions.

A competitive set of three half-hour matches saw Heath win all three games with a 24-0 win over Farnham, a tight 3-0 win over Havant A and a 12-0 win in their final game against Havant B.

The colts coaching team were delighted at the way the boys – many of whom had not played together previously - managed to win all their games playing entertaining rugby but keeping a clean sheet through the day with some impressive defensive resolve. On Sunday the Colts welcome Dorking to Whitemans Green.

HHRFC colts

New players in any age group from U6s to U16s, Colts and seniors plus girls’ U12s and U14s, are welcome at Heath at any time regardless of experience – see www.hhrfc.co.uk or email [email protected] for more.

And what of an even younger age group? It is said that in 1822 Gideon and Mary Ann Mantell visited Whitemans Green in Cuckfield and made the first ever discovery of Iguanodon. Now 200 years later Dinos are returning to Whitemans Green, though these specimens are a little bit smaller.

Haywards Heath U6s are marking the anniversary of the discovery by adopting their name to the Dinos. More at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

DINOS RETURN

Haywards Heath Rugby Club Under 6s decided to acknowledge the anniversary of the discovery by adopting the name The Dinos, along with a new mascot. Head coach Russ Stobbs said “We hope to welcome girls and boys of all abilities to the club for the new season, to stomp and roar on the very land where Iguanodon once roamed. Our RFU qualified coaches run sessions for reception and year one school age children on Sundays between 0930 and 1030. There’s also plenty of hot food and drink to enjoy whilst we tame your little dinosaurs”.

The season has started and runs every Sunday at Whitemans Green and although the first two sessions are free there is no risk of the children’s interest becoming extinct.