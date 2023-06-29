While the planning application for the new HQ at Whitemans Green is still under consideration, the MSDC Grants Panel has awarded just over £161,000 to the project.

That takes the MSDC funding to almost 14% of the anticipated £2m-plus total.

The panel acknowledged the project was identified in the MSDC Playing Pitch Strategy (2018) and met the council’s priorities and was worthy of funding significantlyl.

The current HHRFC clubhouse

With funds of £1.8m pledged and other grants under consideration, this takes the funding gap down to less than £300k – meaning there is real optimism at the club that building will finally start in the autumn.

As we have reported, the existing building is no longer fit for purpose and although the club work hard to make the best of the limited facilities, its dilapidated exterior and interior spaces are totally inadequate for the needs of a thriving rugby club – particularly as it remains unable to provide for girls and ladies’ sport given the set-up of the dated changing rooms.

The enormous efforts of the club to raise significant funds themselves and their ongoing commitment to find ways to fill the funding gap shows a determination to break ground later this year.

The new multi-sports community facility will bring benefits not just to rugby but to other sports and community groups who will be able to use it – including local football and athletics clubs, Scouts who plan to make the premises their new home.

Line drawings of the new facility

A spokesman for HHRFC said: “We are delighted MSDC has recognised the current opportunity created by the club to build a facility for use by all sports groups at Whitemans Green and are grateful for the latest contribution to the Clubhouse Fund.

"We hope there continues to be flexibility from the council to support the project as and when other Section 106 monies become available in order to help close the remaining funding gap.”