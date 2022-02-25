Haywards Heath rugby youngsters can learn lots from defeat

Haywards Heath Colts faced a tough assignment with an away trip to unbeaten Worthing in the Colts Premiership on Sunday.

By Community sport reporter
Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:30 am

Although Worthing were a much bigger and physical side, being mainly under-18s, the predominantly under-17 Heath squad acquitted themselves well in a game that was tighter than the eventual score line suggests.

Read here why Haywards Heath are jubilant over a big new sponsorship deal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A couple of missed tackles saw Heath concede three tries in the first half.

Haywards Heath Colts battled well but were beaten by Worthing

But a much better second half, with a single try in the last play as Heath tired, saw Worthing top the Colts table with a hard fought 26-0 win.

Heath will learn a lot from this fixture and look to build as the season heads for a conclusion in the league and Sussex Cup.

Raiders get better of Storm Eunice - and their hosts.

Heath’s first XV did not have a game last weekend but they will be back in action soon.

Haywards Heath colts take on Worthing

Get all the rugby and rest of the local sport on our new website – go to sussexworld.co.uk/sport

Haywards HeathRaidersWorthingStorm Eunice