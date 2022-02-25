Haywards Heath rugby youngsters can learn lots from defeat

Although Worthing were a much bigger and physical side, being mainly under-18s, the predominantly under-17 Heath squad acquitted themselves well in a game that was tighter than the eventual score line suggests.
Read here why Haywards Heath are jubilant over a big new sponsorship deal.
A couple of missed tackles saw Heath concede three tries in the first half.
But a much better second half, with a single try in the last play as Heath tired, saw Worthing top the Colts table with a hard fought 26-0 win.
Heath will learn a lot from this fixture and look to build as the season heads for a conclusion in the league and Sussex Cup.
Raiders get better of Storm Eunice - and their hosts.
Heath’s first XV did not have a game last weekend but they will be back in action soon.
Get all the rugby and rest of the local sport on our new website – go to sussexworld.co.uk/sport