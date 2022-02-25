Haywards Heath rugby youngsters can learn lots from defeat

Although Worthing were a much bigger and physical side, being mainly under-18s, the predominantly under-17 Heath squad acquitted themselves well in a game that was tighter than the eventual score line suggests.

A couple of missed tackles saw Heath concede three tries in the first half.

Haywards Heath Colts battled well but were beaten by Worthing

But a much better second half, with a single try in the last play as Heath tired, saw Worthing top the Colts table with a hard fought 26-0 win.

Heath will learn a lot from this fixture and look to build as the season heads for a conclusion in the league and Sussex Cup.

Heath’s first XV did not have a game last weekend but they will be back in action soon.

Haywards Heath colts take on Worthing