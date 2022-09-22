Haywards Heath sink Seaford as rugby returns

Both sides were greeted by the flag-waving Heath U8s who were ball boys for the day – before the teams stood for a minute’s silence for the Queen before the game began.

Heath, in yellow and black to avoid a kit clash, immediately had the better of the contest, winning a scrum penalty before going on to score a try only for it to be disallowed for a foot in touch.

Heath continued to move the ball away from the big Seaford forwards and, within a couple of minutes, were on the board when a ball was moved wide left where Samuela Bulitkavale-Lancaster, coming off the other wing, took the scoring pass and went over in the corner.

Haywards Heath RFC - in black and yellow - take on Seaford for their league opener

Seaford utilised their pack to truck the ball up the pitch, and missed tackles and inaccuracy at the breakdown by Heath let them in for an equalising score. Heath were hesitant to shut down the Seaford runners, conceding a number of penalties. One of which was converted and then a second converted try meant Seaford took a 5-15 lead.

Heath claimed good position in the opposition 22 from where an attack down the blind side saw scrum half Jamie Thurston score in the corner for 10-15. A penalty from Tom Wharton and another Seaford penalty saw a half-time score of 13-18.

Heath turned round to play down the hill, and soon back-row Fraser Russell gleefully galloped away to score, converted by Wharton for 20-18. Within minutes Bulitkavale-Lancaster capped a MoM performance with his second try for the bonus point, with Wharton again converting for a 27-18 lead.

A cracking kick into the opposition 22 from his own half from Dougie Kern saw Heath get the lineout throw, from where the forwards drove up and skipper Wilf Bridges powered through for the try and a score of 32-18.

There was still time for debutant Henry Verbi, playing at centre, to crash over wide right for a try. Wharton added the extras.