Heath U16s target County League Final after big win against East Grinstead, Colts remain unbeaten

Heath Colts maintained their unbeaten season in the league and the Sussex cup | Picture: submitted

This was the first of their three remaining league matches this season, with the Hurricanes needing to win all 3 to reach the end of season showpiece. It was perhaps this motivation that resulted in what was arguably the most complete performance of the season so far from the Heath U16 squad. From the first whistle, Heath overpowered and dominated their opponents on a wet and muddy pitch not ideally suited to the expansive game they prefer to play.

The forwards were able to provide a solid platform to enable the Hurricanes to enjoy territorial advantage, and Sam Denslow went over for the first try of the game under the posts after a strong carry through the East Grinstead midfield, which he then converted for 7-0 lead. Not long afterwards, captain Josh Henley Gower powered his way over for the first of his four tries in what was a powerful individual display, with Denslow converting for a 14-0 lead.

East Grinstead lost one of their most influential forwards early in the game, and it seemed the writing was on the wall for the home team in the face of a Heath team who were relentless in everything they did. Once again, some powerful ball carrying by the forwards created quick ball 30 metres out from the Grinstead line, which James Broyd exploited to the full with a lovely outside break, before delivering a well timed pass for Christian Benstead-Schlup to go over in the right corner. 24-0. The Hurricanes weren't finished yet though, with Josh Henley Gower scoring his second try of the game, and the outstanding Archie Francis getting his name on the scoresheet after taking a typically direct line through the Grinstead midfield to touch down. Denslow converted both tries to put the Hurricanes in a seemingly unassailable 33-0 lead at half time.

Heath U16s out manoeuvred East Grinstead to take a significant league win | Picture: submitted

After the break, the Hurricanes maintained their dominance to score a further three tries against a battling but tiring Grinstead side. Hooker Theo Polhill scored the first of the Hurricanes tries in the second half, before Rory March ran the perfect line from full back to take a short pass in the outside channel to set up a ruck just metres from the Grinstead line. The unstoppable Josh Henley Gower collected the ball at the base of the breakdown and went over for his third try to extend the Hurricanes lead to 43-0.

There was still time for one more try in the final minutes through, and Henley-Gower, having moved from prop to number 8 in the second half, produced a trademark finish with a pick and go from the base of a scrum ten metres out from the Grinstead line.

The final score of 48-0 was very well deserved by a strong and determined Hurricanes squad. This was a fine team performance with every single player making significant individual contributions.

Heath Hurricanes must now win the remaining two matches against Chichester and Guernsey, both matches at Whitemans Green, to reach the County Final. A big challenge but one the Heath U16 squad will be working hard to achieve over the coming weeks. Heath Hurricanes U16 squad: Finley Baffoe-Garley; Jake Bates; Will Bates; Christian Benstead-Schlup; James Broyd; Paddy Cowan; Sam Denslow; Oscar Clark; Archie Francis; Josh Henley Gower; Rory March; Arlo Merchant; Monty Oliver; Theo Polhill; Quincy Selelo; Mylo Smith; James Whalley; George Wiscombe; Leon Zeelie;

Heath 32, Worthing 15

Haywards Heath RFC Colts continued on their unbeaten run on Sunday with a hard fought victory in the league against Worthing. A tough and physical encounter in very difficult conditions saw Heath cross over for five tries. The pick of them was the final try created from continuous forward pressure on the Worthing defence and then some slick handling from the Heath back line to get the ball to Oscar Mann who evaded two defenders to score under the posts.

This follows a 34-12 victory last week with a win over Jersey in the Quarterfinal of the Sussex Cup. A really strong team performance was needed to defeat a strong Jersey side in a match that went ahead thanks to Horsham RFC due to pitch conditions elsewhere. Heath again scored five very good tries including an exceptional solo effort from Kai Dolan to set up walk-in for Tom Bishop.