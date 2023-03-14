Edit Account-Sign Out
'His qualities of organisation and enthusiasm have always been an example to all of us' - Bognor Rugby Club pays tribute to stalwart Martin

Bognor Rugby Football Club stalwart Martin Eley has sadly passed away.

By Leighton Thomas
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT

Martin, who was Vice-President and Honorary Life Member at the club, passed away peacefully this week after a long battle with illness.

Martin joined the Bognor Regis School as Head of PE in 1970 and he immediately immersed himself in the local community, taking a lead role in many major projects such as the Sports Council and the Saint Maur Twinning Association.

However, it is for his contribution to rugby that he will be best remembered: for two and a half decades he was responsible, both directly and indirectly, for providing a conveyer belt of rugby players who enjoyed success at school and went on to play for Bognor.

Martin Eley in his playing days
Many of these players have since seen their children and even grandchildren follow in their footsteps.

Having originally played for Bath, Martin initially joined Worthing but, in 1972, he transferred his allegiance to Bognor and spent many years in the 1st XV before moving down the sides to help bring on the younger players.

A club spokesman said: “His qualities of organisation and enthusiasm have always been an example to all of us.

"We are truly indebted to him for his contribution as a player, coach and chairman, but most of all for his integrity, loyalty and friendship.

“Our love and thoughts go to his beloved wife Tessa, his children Matthew, Libby and Hannah, and his three grandchildren.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Bognor Rugby Club