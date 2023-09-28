It’s been a tricky start to the season for Horsham RFC and Chichester RFC in the Regional South Central leagues – and their struggle for results continued with home defeats last time out.

Horsham 7 CS Stags 1863 28

Regional 1 South Central

by Glen Jones

Horsham in home action at Coolhurst | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

Horsham are still searching for that crucial win to get their season up and running in the new higher league.

Reeling from the disappointing experience of the defeat at Tunbridge Wells the week before, the mood was actually still buoyant within the team.

Preparations had gone as well as expected during the week, except the state of availability which remains a huge problem at such an early stage of this new season.

Amid injuries and long weekends to the Rugby World Cup, Horsham were forced into some selections that didn't help the current situation.

Chichester look to make inroads v Newbury Blues | Picture: Michael Clayden

With nine front row missing from the teamsheet and other players tentatively returning from injury, the much-anticipated return of top try scorer and Nigerian international sevens star Declan Nwachukwu has been delayed.

Called out of retirement after a number of seasons away, Giles Barber stepped up to answer the front row call, eventually being named player of the match for an exhausting 80-minute stint at the coalface.

It was Stags that opened the scoring after 15 minutes followed by a second on the 26-minute mark, both converted.

It was Horsham though that provided the talking point of the half as the referee ordered Horsham flanker Jordan Smith from the field of play.

While checking Smith after contact the Horsham physio was told that Smith was to leave the field and not return as there was no HIAs at this level and it was the referee's opinion that he had received a head impact.

Both player and physio respectfully complied with the referee while looking more bemused by the decision.

Another two converted tries by Stags in the second half were only split by the solitary Horsham score from lock Jack Osgood, converted by full back Henry Warwick.

Again, the second half brought further discussion on the subject of HIAs.

With Horsham in attack the referee stopped play for a Stags player he saw laid out on the floor.

Either way, after a brief check by their physio the Stags player remained on the pitch and the teams continued with the game, something which frustrated the onlooking Smith.

The discussions that occurred after the final whistle shall have to remain private but safe to say the game still has a lot of work to do on clarifying this important area.

The final score was 7-28 to Stags, leaving Horsham winless after four matches.

This weekend Horsham take the short trip to neighbours Brighton RFC, for what is not only a Sussex derby but is seen as a must-win for the Green Army.

Brighton will be considered the favourites at home, having managed one win from their four rounds of fixtures so far, but they have had their own challenges in this league. It should be a cracker on the coast this weekend.

Horsham have four points from their first four but are within six points of the five clubs ahead of them.

Chichester 13 Newbury Blues 18

Ragional 2 South Central

by Roger Gould

For the first time, Chi received the visitors from Royal Berkshire – but the afternoon ended in defeat.

Chi. needed to improve after three defeats when they at least earned two losing bonus points.The outcome was another close and hard fought game in which Newbury just prevailed thanks to making fewer mistakes and having some extra flair in their back line.

On a sunny afternoon, the pitch was in perfect condition for running rugby. Chi had to make seven changes, welcoming back captain Tom Woodhouse and Alex Margarson from injury.

It was Rhys Thompson’s 100th appearance and he led the squad out.

Newbury kicked off and Chi lost prop Richard Ives after five minutes, helped off injured after a scrum. He was replaced by Adam Geal.

Thompson managed a half break but was tackled out. Newbury pressed and Chi had to defend well. After a lineout , a penalty was awarded and Dom Taylor put the first points on the board after 20 minutes.

This was followed quickly by a backs move being held, but Newbury infringed and Taylor made it 6-0 from the penalty.

Newbury stole the ball just over halfway and a sprint to the right corner looked a certain try but a last ditch Chi tackle saved the day.

Chi responded strongly with a drive from the lineout which resulted in a yellow card for the Newbury left winger. Chi had another chance from a lineout but the throw was crooked.

For a few minutes Chi had the upper hand but the backs passed laterally and no break was created. Newbury came back and landed a penalty from 35m for 6-3 at the break.

Newbury punctured home optimism after four minutes when a high kick led to a break through the centre of the red zone and a try at the right corner, converted, 6-10.Another another attack in the centre resulted in a yellow card for Chi and the penalty was easily kicked.

Chi’s pack drove on with Josh Brown and Josh Cameron leading from the front. A penalty won and lineout ball saw the them five metres from glory. But the next lineout was ruined by the throw being ruled crooked.

Chi tried again and Zac Conley plunged across near the left corner, converted by Taylor to make it 13-13.

Five minutes later Newbury’s backs set off at pace from their own half and with accurate inter passing they broke through Chi’s retreating defence to score a good try, 13-18.Chi’s forwards advanced again out but a penalty kick failed to reach touch. Then they were frustrated when their maul was pulled down and they were penalised for a ground offence.

An attack on the right wing brought a second yellow card for Chi.

Newbury missed a penalty and received their second yellow for holding on. In one last Chi attack the visitors held them, earned a scrum and kicked the ball to touch.