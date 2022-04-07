Horsham hammer Hammersmith and Fulham - report and picture special

Action from Horsham’s demolition of Hammersmith and Fulham / Picture: DAS Sports Photography

With Horsham losing their first four games they will be wondering what might have been having pushed the other top sides close in recent weeks – with fifth in the league now being the summit of their aspirations.

The Green and Whites started quickly when a strong carry off a scrum by Oli Chennell saw recycled ball spun wide by Joe Blake to Marcus Condon to finish after two minutes which was well converted by Chennell from the touch line.

Horsham scored their second try on 17 minutes from first phase play moving the ball left to Declan Nwachukwu to burst between two defenders and score out wide from a scrum.

Shortly afterwards following a good period of pressure Nick Bell scored from a driving maul.

On 28 minutes a great defensive set saw turnover ball run by Joe Blake and Jamie Redmayne before being finished by Nwachukwu, then on the stroke of the interval an interception by Nwachukwu saw him complete his hat-trick and Horsham score their fifth try of the half.

The hosts started the second half by scoring one of their best tries of the season when on the counter-attack an interchange of passes four times between Condon and Oli Joels saw Joels finish under the posts.

Horsham continued their dominance when Kyle Fairs scored from a driving maul and then on 64 minutes Condon scored his second try, and Horsham’s eighth following an interception from defensive pressure and Chennell added his sixth conversion.

Horsham’s Head of Rugby Nick Stocker said after the game: “As a coaching group we are naturally very pleased with the performance.

“Eight tries scored, from a combination of first phase, counter-attack, or through defensive pressure, with no points conceded is a great return.

“As a squad we were frustrated to throw away the prior week’s game and believing we had a big performance in us it was a matter of time before we saw the hard work all come together.

“Unfortunately for Hammers, they were on the receiving end.

“Our set piece was excellent, the defensive structure fantastic and our discipline was immense.

“We conceded only six penalties and when you perform with the control and balance in attack and defence as we did, and offer the opposition no easy metres, the result will tend to follow.

“We had a number of strong performances across the whole team making the job of singling out individuals very tough.

“The forwards were excellent today and the backs, offered real threat in attack whilst challenging the Hammers attack in defence.

“In short, it was a very balanced performance all round to which Hammers graciously acknowledged post-match.

Whilst Hammers awarded MoM to the evergreen Rich Tredgett in recognition for his multiple turnovers amidst a strong forwards display, we thought that the display of control by Aaron Linfield from scrum half, together with his excellent box kicking ensured we never looked threatened and was awarded our MoM.

“We have three games to play and every intention of continuing this run to the end of the season, starting this week with a club away day to Farnham where both our first and second teams will play.”

