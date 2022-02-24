Horsham RFC give Camberley a rugby run for their money

The game was in doubt until a few hours before kick-off due to the power cut caused by Storm Eunice before the arrival of a couple of hired generators.

Camberley are the most physically powerful side in the league and Horsham were under no illusion they would have to front up and battle hard if they were to take anything from the game.

Oli Joels in action for Horsham v Camberley / Picture: Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Rugby (3)

The Green and Whites were aided when Camberley’s giant second row Dom Sammut left the field after 10 minutes with an ankle injury.

Horsham had the early pressure with the wind advantage but failed to score and when Camberley took the play upfield they were awarded a penalty try on 15 minutes after several scrum penalties in the red zone. Prop Nick Bell was yellow carded on his 150th first XV appearance for Horsham.

Minutes later Camberley dismantled the Horsham scrum and the ball was spun left where George Owens raced 40 yards before putting Ash Wright away to score and take a 12-0 lead. But this Horsham team are a different proposition to the side Camberley rolled over 63-14 in October. A great driving maul saw Horsham advance 20 yards where it was stopped just short of the try line and from the next phase Josh Earle crashed over to score.

Then on the stroke of half-time Bell twisted his body to score from a pick and go following several phases in the opposition 22m area and the try was converted by Oli Chennell to level it at 12-12.

Horsham took the lead early in the second half when Aaron Linfield hacked through a dropped pass by Camberley and Joe Blake was first to ground the ball.

The try was converted by Chennell and the Green and Whites had a 19-12 lead.

Camberley fought hard to get back into the game and hold on to first place in London 1 South and on 55 minutes Owens went on another long run to create the position for Greg Franzel to score a try converted by Liam Prescott and level at 19-19.

With ten minutes remaining Josh Wright crossed the line for the visitors, converted by Prescott, for the final score of the game as Horsham secured a losing bonus point.

Horsham’s head of rugby Nick Stocker said: “The overriding feeling is one of disappointment following this result. Not due to performance or execution, but because the players deserved more facing a strong Camberley outfit.

“While we undoubtedly struggled to contain a powerful scrum, the rewards that Camberley gained from this facet of play were unbalanced. Indeed on other occasions this season, when we have had similar dominance, other officials have not rewarded us similarly and would have undoubtedly interpreted the Camberley front rows actions differently.

“This proved to be the difference between the teams given our maul and line-out functioned more effectively than Camberley’s and in possession we looked to be the only team with ambition to play.

“Yet, in these challenging conditions, and with a scrum in control, there was always a way for Camberley to relieve any pressure we had built up. Regardless of result, it has shown how far we have come in the last few months pushing the strongest team in the league all the way and with it, proving more evidence of the growing confidence in our squad.

“It wasn’t a day for the backs but despite this, Oli Joels, Will Bell and Dec Nwachukwu were excellent in kick chasing and fielding in difficult conditions.

The centres closed down everything and put it a solid defensive shift with Oli Chennell’s kicking playing a big part. Aaron Linfield and Joe Blake were sharp and together pressured Camberley into a mistake that led to a converted try.

“Our forwards were excellent, especially in the line-out and ruck area where the work rate was huge. Rich Tredgett was to the fore in the lineout and Andy Gray carried all day to great effect and especially so cleaning up difficult ball at scrum time.

“Taylor Morris came on and added physicality to the fray as did Will Fowler whilst Sam Jenkins was excellent at the tackle area. On a day when the forwards were always going to have to step up, we awarded MoM to Jamie Redmayne who was simply excellent with his work rate, carries, line-out work and excellent communication that kept the boys focused throughout.”