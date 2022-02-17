Horsham RFC into top five after convincing win at Cobham

Games are traditionally well contested and closely fought between these two grass roots community based clubs as reflected in their first meeting of the season at Coolhurst that ended 32-32.

The Green and Whites are however in a rich vein of form, playing with confidence having now won six of their past seven games, and having given London Welsh a fright in their lone defeat on this run.

Horsham opened the scoring from first phase set-up in the 22m area which was well recycled wide to Declan Nwachukwu to score his 100th try for the club.

Declan Nwachukwu scored his 100th try in the win at Cobham / Picture: John Kilby

This was repeated when Michael Tredgett broke from the back of a 5m scrum and Jack Osgood burst over the line from the next phase after 11 minutes.

Cobham came back into it in the middle of the half. They scored a penalty through Tom Farrelly, then Rich Tredgett was yellow carded for offside in the red zone before No8 Jake Maquade scored from a pick up at the back of the scrum to narrow the deficit to 10-8. Oli Chennell increased Horsham’s lead with a penalty before Michael Tredgett crashed over from three metres following a backs wide attack off lineout ball and several quick phases in the 22m area, converted by Chennell on the stroke of half time to make it 20-8.

After the break it became nondescript for long periods, hit by regular stoppages.

Jonny Goward was yellow carded and Chennell slotted a penalty before the bonus-point try was scored on 64 minutes, well finished by Henry Warwick after being put away by Will Bell.

Horsham claim a lineout / Picture: John Kilby

Horsham picked up their third yellow card of the game when Kyle Fairs was slow to roll away.

Horsham Head of Rugby Nick Stocker said: “A thoroughly controlled performance built on excellent set piece, aggressive defence and a clinical edge to take the opportunities when they presented themselves.

“We knew this would be a tough game given the rich form Cobham were in and to restrict their attack to one try was testament to the defensive work put in by the players.

“Coupled with a strong kicking game and aggressive ball carrying, we managed the pressure situations very well keeping Cobham at bay.

Horsham in control at Cobham / Picture: John Kilby

“When we launched our runners we looked very dangerous and scored three excellent tries from attacks that saw ball recycled quickly that drew the Cobham defence out of shape.

“In particular the fourth try from a scrum, direct from the training field when identifying the opportunity presented by an opponent back being in the bin was pleasing.

“The forwards were once again excellent and the backs showed they also wanted to get in on the act.

“Rich Tredgett and Johnny Goward were excellent in the lineout as was Kyle Fairs’ throwing and the work rate of the likes of Jordan Smith, Jack Osgood and Nick Bell was outstanding.

“The backs played aggressively with strong tackling from the likes of James Keyworth and Oli Chennell alongside real threat posed by the back three with Will Bell and Declan Nwachukwu prominent.

“Again our young half backs were busy and controlled the play excellently.

“While Cobham awarded yet another MoM performance to Mike Tredgett for a strong ball carrying display, we decided ours went to Henry Warwick whose involvement in both defence and attack was excellent, capped off by scoring the fourth try and the securing of a fine win.”