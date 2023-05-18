Horsham RFC set to face Bournemouth, Bracknell, Marlborough and CS Stags 1863 for first time

There’s excitement as Horsham Rugby Club’s men’s first XV look forward to facing new and famous clubs as well as old rivals next season.

The new line-up for Regional 1 South Central – which Horsham wil play in following their Regional 2 South East title win – have been announced for the 2023-24 season.

Level five of the national league pyramid is the highest level the club have ever attained, and the Green and Whites will face several clubs they have never played before in their 95-year history.

These include Bournemouth, Bracknell, Marlborough and CS Stags 1863 from Chiswick – clubs who have always been in higher leagues until now.

Horsham in their cup final at Twickenham - and next season they'll be facing some new opponents in the league | Picture: DAD Sport Photography

Horsham join old friends Brighton, Camberley, Havant and world-famous London Welsh who were playing in Regional 1 South Central last season.

They also face Tunbridge Wells, who have moved sideways from Regional 1 South East, and Hammersmith & Fulham, who were promoted and they know well from facing them in Papa John’s Community Cup action in April.

Then there’s Maidenhead, who they last faced in 1994 when suffering an agonising 3-0 loss in the first round of the national Pilkington Cup having gained entry as Sussex Cup winners the previous season.

The news comes after a memorable season for all at Coolhurst.