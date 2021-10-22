Hove comeback earns win for Lewes - Heathfield happy with double

Hove II v Lewes action

Hove II 19 Lewes 41

A magnificent win took Lewes into the top half of the table.

It was the proverbial ‘game of two halves’ for Lewes were slow to get going, struggling in the lineouts, but still managed to keep Hove at bay until halfway through the first half.

Heathfield Ladies in action against Streatham and Croydon Ladies

Hove opened the scoring with a converted try, but stubborn Lewes defence, with some excellent tackling, prevented the home team from adding to their score.

Eventually Lewes got themselves into a strong attacking position, and after a line out the forwards drove towards the Hove line.

They were initially repelled, but Kieran Morris crossed over for a deserved Lewes try. After the missed conversion the referee signalled half-time at 7-5.

Lewes started the second half much more strongly, becoming dominant at set scrums as they pushed Hove down the hill. They were rewarded with another try by Stewart Dickens, finely converted by Tom Awdry.

However, a lucky bounce after a Hove kick enabled them to get back into the lead at 14-12.

Lewes’ response was immediate and swift. Winning the ball from an attacking scrum the ball was moved down the line for Awdry to score in the corner.

Lewes were now producing some excellent passing movements in the three-quarters, which Hove had problems dealing with, and one fluid move put Andy Carmichael through to score the bonus point try that Awdry converted to make the score 14-24.

There were some great individual attacking runs as well, notably by Raff Green, making an excellent debut on the left wing, and Mo Bacha who looked back to his best as he stormed down the middle of the pitch. The back row had been tremendous all afternoon and Dom Lunnis completed their hat-trick of tries that should have put Lewes out of sight.

However, Hove put in a cross kick, and scored in the corner.

But Gus Taylor marked an outstanding performance at scrum half with a good try that put Lewes well back in control at 19-34. It was left to Stewart Dickens to cement his position as leading try scorer after a great assist from the hard-working Ollie Bowery, with an excellent conversion by Tom Awdry, that ended up being the last kick of the match, to conclude things at 19-41.

Aylesford 12 Heathfield 27;

Heathfield Ladies 22

Streatham & Croydon 3

Both Heathfield senior teams won important league matches and moved second in their respective leagues.

The men had a feisty but decisive SE3 league win over Aylesford.

In the first half hour Heathfield played with excellent tempo and accuracy and collected tries by Jeyden Rainbow and Dylan Eames, with one conversion by Harry Reilly.

Aylesford fought their way back without managing a score. Early in the second half Jack Brown recovered a chip ahead for a fine try in the corner.

With ten minutes left Aylesford got on the scoresheet with an unconverted try but Heathfield then scored the bonus point try through Sam Williams. There was just time for a consolation try by Aylesford.

The ladies had a decisive albeit surprising win over Streatham & Croydon Ladies in a RFU NC1 league match.

After 25 minutes Becky Ford placed a chip ahead into space near the corner. From the attacking scrum Megan Plane went blind and found Katie Baurer to touch down in the corner (5-0).

Sophia Skinner ran good ball back against the grain through a couple of tackles for a try, converted by Ford.

Streatham did collect a penalty butin the second half a penalty stretched the home lead further and with a few minutes remaining the result was sealed by fine try by Sophie Saunders.