In pictures: Twickenham next stop for Horsham RFC after semi-final win over St Austell

Horsham RFC are off to Twickenham for the first time in their history.

They beat St Austell 22-20 in a thriller at Coolhurst on Saturday afternoon to secure their place at rugby HQ this Sunday, May 7.

Declan Nwachukwu scored three tries and Oli Chennell slotted two conversions and a penalty. Horsham took a 17-7 lead then St Austell pegged Horsham back and took a 17-20 lead themselves with 13 minutes remaining – before Nwachukwu completed his treble in the 75th minute.

Chairman Richard Ordidge said: “Massive congratulations to our men's 1st XV for booking their place in the Papa John’s Community Cup final for Regional 2 Championship sides from across the country. It will be against Old Northamptonians for Horsham's first ever appearance at Twickenham.

“Kick-off is at 5pm after three earlier finals taking place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. We would love to get as many supporters as possible to the stadium to cheers the boys on and we are currently arranging coaches (only £15 per person return). Details of how to book your place on the coach will be available shortly.”

See pictures from the win by Jayne Tierney and Rick Harman on this page and those linked. And see coverage in the West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

1 . Horsham RFC beat St Austell in Papa Johns Cup semi pics by Jayne Tierney and Rick Harman (9).jpg Horsham beat St Austell in front of a jubilant and large crowd at Coolhurst to reach their Papa John's Cup final, which will be played at Twickenham Photo: Jayne Tierney and Rick Harman

