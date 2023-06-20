In pictures: Walking rugby festival is a sizzler at Burgess Hill RFC

Burgess Hill RFC hosted a Walking Rugby Festival.

Walking rugby is a recent variant of the game which is non contact, open age and gender. Burgess Hill RFC have had a team for the past three to four seasons going under the name Black Adders and Black Panthers at festivals.

Eight teams contested last Saturday's festival; Chobham, Esher, Guilfordians, Old Reigatians, Seaford, Wimbledon plus the Adders and Panthers from Burgess Hill. The rugby on show was top drawer with Esher, the Panthers and Old Reigatians all dominating their pool games.

After the pools the top four teams went into the cup semi finals and the bottom four went into the plate semi finals. Seaford and Wimbledon progressed to the plate final with wins over Guilfordians and the Black Adders respectively.

In the cup Esher put Chobham to the sword and the Black Panthers edged a great game v Old Reigatians.

The finals were sizzling (partly due to the hot sun!) and Wimbledon staged a second half fightback v Seaford taking the plate win. In the cup final Esher and the Black Panthers were at deadlock throughout with neither giving an inch in defence. The Black Panthers however held on to their slender 2-1 lead to take the title.

1 . Burgess Hill RFC hosted a Walking Rugby Festival (10).jpg Burgess Hill RFC stage a walking rugby festival Photo: Contributed

2 . Burgess Hill RFC hosted a Walking Rugby Festival (4).jpg Burgess Hill RFC stage a walking rugby festival Photo: Contributed

3 . Burgess Hill RFC hosted a Walking Rugby Festival (10).jpg Burgess Hill RFC stage a walking rugby festival Photo: Contributed

4 . Burgess Hill RFC hosted a Walking Rugby Festival (9).jpg Burgess Hill RFC stage a walking rugby festival Photo: Contributed

Next Page Page 1 of 3