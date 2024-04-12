Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being promoted last season to the very challenging Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex division, they have more than held their own and have finished sixth out of 12 with a record of 10 wins, one draw and 11 losses.

Eastbourne travelled to Weybridge for the final game of the league season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The away team had a couple of forced changes to their regular side, but the new additions didn’t disappoint, especially Owen Jones on the left wing, who had a particularly good day at the office.

End of season fun (or do they always dress like this?) for Eastbourne’s coaching team, from left, Tom Buttle, Richard Barron, Tommy Strange, Adrian Norwood, Matt Pysden and Adam Cottingham | Contributed picture

Eastbourne started the stronger sticking to a new pattern which really stretched the much bigger side for the opening 30 minutes.

But Eastbourne did not capitalise on a lot of penalties until the opening try in the 30th minute scored through Jake Howe.

They really should have been further ahead at this point in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weybridge Vandals, who are a class outfit, were not going to spend the whole day on the back foot and would eventually wake up and get it together, and they scored a somewhat lucky try on the stroke of half-time and then an excellent try just after to lead 12-5.

The home side were now finding their feet and Eastbourne could not contain them and were missing far too many first-up tackles and eventually they would succumb to the much bigger home side’s hard running lines and excellent handling.

Eastbourne battled to the end and kept trying to get in positions to earn a loosing bonus point, but it was not to be, and three tries and three conversions in the last 10 minutes made the score look slightly unfair on Eastbourne.

However Weybridge were well drilled, very organised and extremely powerful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a good lesson for Eastbourne, if they want to be near the top next season, of what is required at this level.

Thanks went to Weybridge who put on a great show after the game and hosted Eastbourne in a joint end-of-season do.

Meanwhile. it’s not of course just about the first XV at Park Avenue.

The Eastbourne Nomads (second XV), who were also promoted last season, finished fourth with nine wins and five loses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That makes two very solid seasons for the ever-improving squad.

The squad now turn their attentions to the Papa John’s national cup in which they face Bognor in round two on April 20.

Before that match, chairman James Stevenson will be hosting a chairman’s lunch.