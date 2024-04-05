Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lionesses have worked hard. They have played many games, both league, cup and some entertaining friendlies. They went into their final league match – against Worthing – unbeaten.

In the early stages, they had played in the East Sussex League against Hove, the East Sussex Barbarians and Crowborough/Heathfield. Having topped that group, they moved on and were in the upper (Sussex) group alongside Horsham, Hove (again) and Worthing.

Up to now they were unbeaten. And the visit of Worthing, the team in second place was eagerly awaited. The stage was set – winner takes all.

A sizeable crowd had gathered and Lewes kicked off, and it was clear the nerves were getting the better of them.

An attack was going well when Worthing ripped the ball and kicked out of their 22 to relieve the pressure. The Lewes full-back gathered and attacked creating space for the Lewes fly-half to power through for the first score – 5-0.

A burst through the middle and some wonderful handling saw Lewes dot down over the whitewash again. This time the conversion sailed over. 12-0.

Worthing had been riled and came at Lewes with everything. Lewes had to defend strongly. Their winger made a great break, with player options either side she threw wide, and the support runner came good. The conversion was missed, 12-5.

After four substitutions, Lewes made a break down the wing, as the defence drifted, somehow Lewes moved the ball across to the middle where a gap had formed and went through under the posts. Another conversion made the score 19-5 with half-time looming.

From a turnover, Worthing’s next points came. The ball went through several pairs of hands and the try came halfway between the posts and the touch line – 19-10 at the break.

The second half started with Worthing powering over for the first score of the half.

Stern words from captain Lily Burgan galvanised the Lewes players. A fine break from the fly-half caught Worthing napping and she went through between the sticks. Conversion made – 26-15.

Short passes and drives from Lewes moved the ball slowly to the left wing and Queenie Thomas took a pop-pass at pace and slipped off two tackles to score. Molly Chaplin stepped up to convert, 33-15.

Worthing pulled it back to 33-20 but the final minutes saw Lewes run in three tries, two of which were converted. But they were made to work hard for each one.

Worthing worked hard to disrupt Lewes and prevent quick ball. The powerful running from the Lewes centres and fly-half caused all sorts of problems and the final tries went to Edith Redshaw (2) and Lara Parker-Phillipson.

The final whistle blew – 52-20. The Lionesses had done it. They were Waterfall League champions.

Meanwhile for the U14 boys, the opposition at the Stanley Turner Ground were Chichester, who’d also had a good season, meaning this would decide who would finish top.

With the early momentum with Lewes, the forwards were able to draw the Chichester defence with a number of crash balls instigated by Finn Simmonds, Harry Boot-Handford, Laurie Blomfield and Charlie Joe-Green, followed by excellent passing play to the backs.

Numerous phases of excellent play by the forwards and backs, orchestrated by Logan Wood and Leo Vincent, could not create the space that was needed.

After ten minutes, Chichester had their first breakthrough, but Henry Crook was able to gather the ball for Lewes and run it back into the safety of the Chichester half.

The first half ended scoreless and as the second half started, the tension of both sides was palpable. For the first five minutes of the half Chichester were able to put Lewes under pressure in their 22.

It was nip and tuck until in the last minute of play, Lewes were able to make a breakthrough on the wing. Louie Stokes tooke the ball across the line to make the score 5-0 after a failed conversion.

Play ended after the ball was kicked into touch.

At the final whistle, both sides were exhausted, but Lewes were happy to take the win. The result means the U14s end undefeated at the top of Pool B. The U14s also contributed to a Barbarians side playing a Guernsey development side at Crawley. Charlie Cootes, Ollie Bedows, Finley Sawyer and Elliot Luscombe were outstanding in a 38-31 loss.

Congratulations to Zara Green, who started for England in the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in Colwyn Bay. Zara played for Lewes RFC from U6 to U16 Lionesses continuing her development via Cardinal Newman, Sussex and Harlequins Centre of Excellence.