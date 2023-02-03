Lewes sunk by Seaford… Hastings beaten at Maidstone… Newick nick it over Cinque Ports

Lewes lost at Seaford, Hastings and Bexhill were beaten at Maidstone and St Leonards and Cinque Ports were beaten at Newick. But there was a brighter outcome for Lewes U13s. Read on for all the East Sussex rugby reports...

Hastings and Bexhill in action at Maidstone

Seaford 36 Lewes 12

Counties 2 Sussex

Without a win all season, and struggling under the RFU’s imposition of a ‘structured season’ which has squeezed just under half their fixtures into the months of January and February, Lewes first XV, weakened by injuries, travelled to Seaford on Saturday.

St Leonards CP captain Greg Montier making a tackle

There was controversy from the start when Seaford kept their visitors and the referee waiting, delaying the start by a full five minutes.

Lewes were caught cold by these tactics as they conceded two early tries.

However, they responded well to this set back with some good attacking play, and this was rewarded with another excellent Gus Taylor try that he converted himself.

Lewes U13s take on Hove

A 10-7 margin at half-time would have suited Lewes, but, unfortunately, Seaford sneaked in for a further try just before the break that gave them a ten-point advantage.

This advantage was further increased when Seaford started the second half as they had the first – with two quick scores – that left them 29-7 ahead.

Lewes battled well to get back into the game, but Seaford ended any hope of a turnaround with their final try that gave them a lead of 36-7.

Lewes continued to attack, and were rewarded with a try from Cane Dadswell after some good pressure on the Seaford line. This left the final score 36-12.

The following day. the Lewes U13s hosted Hove.

They knew it was a must-win if they wanted to maintain their place at the top of Pool B.

They were aware Hove were an excellent team, and knew they would have to play their best rugby to ensure a win.

The first two minutes of the match went Hove’s way.

They were able to use their extensive weight advantage in their forwards to dominate at the rucks and mauls, and they made a number of runs from the wing which put the Lewes defence under pressure.

Gradually, though, Lewes were able to find more space, and after a quick pass from Louie Stokes, Leon Hutson made an impressive run from the halfway line to open the scoreline for Lewes.

For the rest of the half, neither side were able to gain the advantage to cross the line.

Lewes had a number of close opportunities and were able to spend much of the match between Hove’s 22 and 10m line, constantly applying pressure.

However, Hove’s defensive line was excellent, and they succeeded in slowing the breaks made by the Lewes backs.

The first eight minutes of the second half were a repeat of the first half, with both teams applying pressure.

Gradually, Lewes were able to find more space, and used their fitness to maintain and open up space in the Hove defence.

With some great passing play Leon Hutson again crossed the line, making the score 10-0.

Lewes continued to gain confidence and continued with quick, expansive play, which again paid off with a final score from Leon Hutson, putting the score line at 15-0.

Hove were then able to reply with a try which made the final score Lewes 15, Hove 5.

PAUL NICHOLL

Maidstone 36 Hastings and Bexhill 12

Counties 2

Hastings and Bexhill travelled to Maidstone but were convincingly beaten by the team one place above them in the table.

The Maidstone pack were powerful and they had a flying winger who took full advantage of every opportunity.

H&B welcomed back skipper Bruce Steadman, who injured his knee at Canterbury, and Tom Hirst, who has been sidelined since November.

Joe Whitehill-James, who has recovered from his concussion, started on the bench.

Maidstone opened the scoring with a try after six minutes.

Hastings replied with a great try from Hirst. Full-back Harry Walker made a terrific break through the first line of the home defence and passed to Calvin Crosby-Clark, who continued the break before releasing Hirst to touch down.

Steadman converted and H&B were in the lead.

Maidstone scored an unconverted try but Hastings were matching their opponents.

Crosby-Clark won the ball at a 5m lineout and crashed over the line for the visitors to regain the lead after 25 minutes’ play.

At half-time the score was 22-12 to Maidstone thanks to two more tries and a conversion.

During the interval coach Steve McManus started to rotate his squad, bringing subs Whitehill-James, Jack Hardy and Joe Ward into the game. Laurance Maynard was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

All these alterations and disruptions did not alter the flow of the game and Maidstone scored two more converted tries to run out worthy winners.

Hastings and Bexhill find themselves second to bottom in the league and need to win at least three of their remaining fixtures to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

The fight starts tomorrow at home to Westcombe Park – a club they have already beaten this season in the away fixture.

The match is at the Ark Alexandra Academy (William Parker Site) with a 2pm kick-off.

PETER KNIGHT

Newick 31 St Leonards CP 7

Ports took a sizeable squad to Newick in a double header cup/league game where the winner would hold the high ground in claiming the Counties Sussex Division 5 title.

The game started at a brutal pace, with Newick utilising their strong runners and Ports tackling ferociously. James Daniels, Dale Whittington and skipper Greg Montier all cut out the big runners.

Ports struggled to find fluency in attack but the boot of Mike Hutchins often relieved the pressure. The game turned into a midfield battle with the rugby being played between the two 22s.

Daniels attacked the rucks and Henry Hill showed great defensive grit. The first try characterised the game, Ports launched at the line a number of times from short range before Montier muscled over. Hutchins converted.

Ports ceded territory through a number of penalties and at half time they found themselves two tries down. A number of injuries meant Ports had to make changes in the second half and for the first 20 minutes the game continued in the same manner Whittington and Montier tore at the attacks but eventually the massive Newick squad told and they ran in three tries in the last 20 minutes.

Coach Paul Smart said: “A great effort... we were toe to toe until they pulled away in the last 20 minutes”. A number of Ports players stood up in defence with Montier, Hill and Daniels all shining. E-Heat MoM was James Daniels for his ultra-physical performance.