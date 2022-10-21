More than 800 children, ranging from Under 7 to Under 11 age groups flocked to the event to meet up with friends and take part in the tournament, an annual event which has been running for 10 years now.

An army of volunteers made up of Midhurst Rugby Club’s membership both old and new turned out to help park cars, officiate over matches, bake cakes and serve bacon baps and refreshments – a real team effort and true community event, supported by Cowdray Park Polo Club.

The sun shone and the glorious Cowdray Ruins provided a stunning backdrop for boys and girls from Bognor, Chichester, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Hove, Petersfield, Pulborough, Shoreham, United Services Portsmouth and Worthing Rugby Clubs.

See some fabulous pictures from the day – taken by Jo Martin of WildTrack Photography – on this page and those linked.

