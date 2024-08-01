Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Rugby Club have named Pip Dennis as the first female president in their 104-year history.

Dennis was voted in during June’s historic AGM after former President, Bob Reynolds, decided to relinquish the role. Reynolds spent 9-years in the position. Everyone at the club wants to express their gratitude for his service over that time.

Dennis played for Worthing’s Warriors (women) side for five-years, before overseeing the side as Chair the next campaign. She became Chair of senior men’s rugby last term, a role which oversaw the third and fourth team. During the intervening eight-years, she liaised with committee and board members, helped minute committee meetings and marshalled the gate on Raiders’ match days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My love of Worthing RFC made me want to be president,” Dennis said. “I’m so proud of the club and what it stands for, and felt I had the right personality and enthusiasm for the role.”

Pip Dennis is the first female president in the history of Worthing Rugby Club | Picture: submitted

Her goal is creating a club more cohesive between sections. “My aims for this season include supporting all sections of the club, being visible and approachable, listening to members and acting upon requests and suggestions.”

Yet the idea of making history “hasn’t quite sunk in” and probably “won’t until the start of the season”.

“I’m so unbelievably proud of what I’ve achieved,” Dennis added. “I want to be a role model for all aspiring women and girls within rugby, especially my daughter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appointment fronts a myriad of administrative changes within the club. Barny Hall became Chairman after Tim Mackew announced he’d step aside after four-years. The club wishes to thank Tim for his time and dedication during that time.

Hall has been involved at the club as a player and committee member for more than 40-years. He traced the steps of his father, Steve ‘Hippo’ Hall, into the team and later became Chair of Finance and Commerce prior to the vacancy of his current role opening. His mother, Sheila, was the first woman with a place on the committee.

“I have a family connection to WRFC from 1972,” Hall said. “Some of my earliest memories are being around the club and watching the special first team through the 1980s. Worthing Rugby Club is in my DNA.”

The last 19-years on the committee and 17-years as a sponsor through his company, Clear Computing, has been about “paying back the support others have given”. “Offering the same opportunities I had because of others’ efforts is important to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall believes his and Dennis’ conflicting styles will “balance each other”, adding: “Pip is a ball of energy, very enthusiastic and likes being front of house, I prefer planning and working in the background to ensure we continually deliver and improve as a club.”

The Raiders’ coaching team has been retained. Fred Pierrepont will front their 16th consecutive season in national league rugby, with ex-Harlequins flanker Luke Wallace once again alongside him. Frank Taggart and Tom Bowen remain player coaches.

A revived second team, integrated with the Raiders, boosts the men’s section this season. Coached by Phil Lavill, who led Azurians to Sussex Shield success in April, and chaired by Colin Tomlinson, the side will offer a stepping stone between the Raiders, who play at level four, and Azurians at level eight.

Bruce Carle returns to fill Azurians coaching vacancy in Counties 2 Sussex. Nathan Roberts will helm the fourth team in Counties 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors (women’s) side sees change. Hanna Herridge acquires the role of Warriors Chair, leaving Dave Herridge now minis Chair following Rebecca Green stepping down. The club would like to thank her for all her hard work and support during her tenure.

The senior section represents just five of 22 teams that will compete under the club’s badge once the season commences in September. Fliss Field pioneers the role of junior girls Chair with Dan Oakford continuing with chair of junior boys. .

The Raiders’ season starts on 7 September away to Guernsey. Their opening home performance is against newly promoted Havant on 14 September.

Other events take place before then. Flicks on the Pitch, an open-air cinema, will see Wicked Little Letters, Grease and Wish screened from 26-27 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hugely coveted Charlie Macadams Cup returns on 7 September. Worthing Warriors will take on Sussex Barbarians (kick-off 1pm) to raise funds for Make2ndscount in memory of Charlie Macadams. She was Warriors Chair before secondary breast cancer tragically took her life a year ago. The event features a raffle, live music from Ministry of Anthems and refreshments in the clubhouse.

Potential members and sponsors don’t just support a local rugby club, they support the benefits of sport and recreation in the local area for all ages. Roundstone Lane hosts Dynamos Football Festival, Worthing Striders running club, Penguin Hockey Festival and Outdoor Lads Summer Camps, as well as Halloween parties, fireworks displays and televised sporting events.