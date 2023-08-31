BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Plan for Haywards Heath Rugby Club's new clubhouse gets huge support

Almost 400 people have supported plans to build a new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

An application for the work at the ground in Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, is due to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (September 7). As well as the demolition and replacement of the old clubhouse, it also includes changes to the access onto Whitemans Green and extra space for car parking.

A report to the committee said 380 letters of support had been received by the council, with only one letter of objection. Supporters said the improvements were ‘long overdue’ and would allow the club to expand for girls’ and women’s teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Others said the clubhouse would meet local needs and described the design of the proposed new building as ‘sensitive’ and in keeping with the area. The objector did not agree with the latter point, saying the design was ‘not remotely friendly to the character of the rural area’ and worrying that the height of the building would ‘completely overlook and block out views of surrounding countryside’.

Most Popular
Almost 400 people have supported plans to build a new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club. Image: Paul Hewett (RIBA)Almost 400 people have supported plans to build a new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club. Image: Paul Hewett (RIBA)
Almost 400 people have supported plans to build a new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club. Image: Paul Hewett (RIBA)

The council’s planning team, though, has recommended the application for approval.

The report said: “The proposal will deliver positive social and economic benefits through the delivery of an enhanced leisure and community facility which reflects one of the key objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The development will also provide some economic benefit through construction jobs and through the enhanced clubhouse that will include some commercial operations.”

To view the plans in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/1174.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilSupportersCuckfield