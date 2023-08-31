Almost 400 people have supported plans to build a new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club.

An application for the work at the ground in Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, is due to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (September 7). As well as the demolition and replacement of the old clubhouse, it also includes changes to the access onto Whitemans Green and extra space for car parking.

A report to the committee said 380 letters of support had been received by the council, with only one letter of objection. Supporters said the improvements were ‘long overdue’ and would allow the club to expand for girls’ and women’s teams.

Others said the clubhouse would meet local needs and described the design of the proposed new building as ‘sensitive’ and in keeping with the area. The objector did not agree with the latter point, saying the design was ‘not remotely friendly to the character of the rural area’ and worrying that the height of the building would ‘completely overlook and block out views of surrounding countryside’.

The council’s planning team, though, has recommended the application for approval.

The report said: “The proposal will deliver positive social and economic benefits through the delivery of an enhanced leisure and community facility which reflects one of the key objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The development will also provide some economic benefit through construction jobs and through the enhanced clubhouse that will include some commercial operations.”