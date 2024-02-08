Rugby: Eastbourne bounce back from loss to beat Kingston
At Kingston earlier in the season, the teams had played out an exciting draw. Star centre Ben Perrott had showcased his skill with a clever grubber kick, setting up Ian Padgett for a try under the sticks.
Here, Kingston made an impressive start, opening the scoring within 20 minutes with a remarkable 100m try. The centre showed agility and power by bouncing his opposite man then passed to the winger, who sprinted 50m to score in the corner.
Both Brendan Challis and Mason Dowle made a valiant effort to tackle the winger but fell just short.
Five minutes later, on his return from an ankle injury, Mason Dowle hit a hard line after a clever short pass from centre Ronnie Doorey Palmer. The quick response showcased Dowle’s ability to capitalise on opportunities and turn nothing into something within seconds.As the game unfolded, it became a thrilling contest between two sides with both teams displaying determination and skill.In the remainder of the first half, Eastbourne asserted dominance. Dylan Viles contributed to the scoring with a well-executed try in the corner, showcasing effective teamwork.
Sixteen tries in 16 games for winger Viles is an impressive stat for the 20-year-old who broke try-scoring records last season.
Jeremy Montes followed with a powerful try, making an impact from 5m out, launching himself over the line.
A positive first half was highlighted by a strong performance from the key players.
Despite Kingston having a few opportunities early in the second half, Eastbourne maintained control. Eastbourne’s own ‘bomb squad’ were introduced and their control allowed Eastbourne to dictate the pace.The Eastbourne pack faced a challenging battle in the scrums, but in-form prop Dan Keen stood out. He held up the scrums and displayed relentless determination.
Vince Morse got the first try of the second half and captain Jake Howe capitalised on Kingston's mistakes, scoring in the corner to boost Eastbourne's momentum.
Vince doubled his tally, contributing to a well-worked team try that showcased the implementation of the new system in recent training sessions under head coach Matt Pysden.
Kingston scored a well-worked try but Eastbourne bounced back with numerous counter attacks. Pedro Sousa made a break and split the defence with a lightning run, followed by solid defence.
Brendan Challis got himself yellow carded with five minutes to go. He’d had an excellent game in the famous blue and gold kit.
Despite being on the back foot at times, Eastbourne showed resilience through ruthless and dominant tackles. Flanker Ryan Shields played a pivotal role. But joint men of the match were Vince Morse and Aaron Hossack.