Haywards Heath and Hove do battle at Whitemans Green

Haywards Heath beat Hove 23-22 at a buzzing Whitemans Green in their latest Counties 1 Sussex/Surrey encounter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming off the back of a heavy defeat the previous week, Heath faced a home game against their Sussex rivals, who had started to show some form in the league after getting a couple of wins under their belt.

Heath's season to date had been characterised by a slow start to their games and they showed a much improved resilience in the early part of Saturday’s contest with phases testing the visitors’ defence. An early penalty just outside the Hove 22 was slotted by Tom Wharton for an early 3-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath’s defensive set-up was working well and any ball the Hove side won was soon turned over with the pressure eventually telling. After 15 minutes, Heath possession on the Hove 22 saw scrum half Thurston kick through with the ball sitting up in goal for winger Gabe Moore to touch down for 8-0.

Haywards Heath and Hove do battle - with the new Heath clubhouse their backdrop

Heath continued to outplay the visitors and missed out on a couple of try scoring opportunities which was to prove costly after Hove reduced the deficit with a penalty.

Just after the half-hour mark the visitors took the lead with their centre dancing through the midfield for a score under the posts and a lead of 8-10. The Hove lead was extended when a kick from their own half bounced into the arms of their winger running at pace wide right to outpace the defence and score for a half time score of 8-15.

Despite the scoreline, Heath still looked the better side and it wasn't long into the second half before they found a way to strike back. A tap penalty 10 metres out was crashed up by the forwards before being moved slickly down the backs for Gabe Moore to go over in the right corner for his second try of the day and a tight 13-15 scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hove fought back and a double whammy saw Heath concede a penalty try for pulling down a maul on the goal line and a yellow card for influential skipper Bridges.

The apparent disadvantage of dropping to 14 men didn't phase Heath and from a lineout on the Hove 10 metre line the ball was fizzed into midfield where Heath player of the match Connor Mullins ran an angled line through the defenders and scored under the posts. Wharton converted to bring Heath within 2 points at 20-22.

Still with a man down more Heath pressure deep in the visitors’ half forced a penalty which a nerveless Wharton dispatched to take the lead with ten minutes remaining at 23-22.

And what a long ten minutes it was with Hove throwing the kitchen sink at the Heath defence forcing numerous penalties but not being able to land the killer blow. Heath would have only had themselves to blame if they had conceded because as well as they tackled and fought for every turnover when in possession, they were not clinical in exiting their lines and almost threw the game away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath held firm however until the final whistle and secured the vital win which will boost squad confidence that they can compete strongly in this league if they keep their discipline and cut out silly mistakes.

On the next door pitch at Whitemans Green, in the shadow of the fabulous new HHRFC Clubhouse that the volunteer team at the Club is working very hard to open before the end of the year, Heath Rams were playing another local derby against Burgess Hill 1s - a cracking contest saw the visitors come out on top with a 5-20 victory.

Next week sees Heath 1st XV away to highflying Twickenham in the league.

Heath squad : Euan Greaves-Smith; Will Purdy; James Fleming; Ellis Dubois; Connor Mullins; Tom Smith; Flinn Herbert; Wilf Bridges (capt); Jamie Thurston; Tom Wharton; Takhy Ndiaye Marrero; Jack Lucas; Jack Flower; Gabe Moore; Evan Herbert; Harry Edwards; Jack Bull; Henry Verbi.