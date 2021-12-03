Rugby: Lewes and Uckfield pleased to do battle again

It was a full-blooded derby / Picture: Danny Simpson

Unlike the May fixtures, this match was played in cold and blustery conditions, but both teams warmed to the task and produced a good game in which Lewes were unfortunate to come off second best - losing 50-10.

The game started brightly for Lewes when they won a couple of early penalties. The first one gave them three points through the boot of Ben Poole, and the second set up an attacking line-out, from which a rolling maul got Kieran Morris over the line for a try that was converted by Poole.

As it turned out, this was going to be the sum total of the scores for Lewes on the day. Despite playing with a strong wind in the first half they were not to be rewarded for their efforts. Billy Shiell, playing at fly half for the first time this season, used the wind to good effect, keeping Uckfield pinned into their own half with his fine kicking.

Action in the Lewes-Uckfield match / Picture: Danny Simpson

Unfortunately, Uckfield were able to break away down their left wing and run round the posts for a converted try that made the score 7-14. It was at this point that Lewes suffered two misfortunes that were to change the game completely.

First full-back Tom Awdry had to go off with an injured quad and was unable to take any further part in the game. Then Shiell was penalised for a high tackle on the Lewes goal line and a penalty try was awarded as well as a yellow card.

Being reduced to 14 men and without their full-back meant that it became an uphill struggle for Lewes, and soon 14-10 became 21-10 as Uckfield took advantage of having the extra man. This was the half-time score.

Playing with the wind in the second half was going to be a tremendous advantage for Uckfield, and they used the conditions to score five more tries, two of which were converted. The final score of 50-10 rather flattered Uckfield for Lewes had certainly played their part in a well contested game.

Nothing had gone right for Lewes in this game after the first promising five minutes, and they will hope for better fortunes in the December fixtures which will kick off at 2pm.

They will be away at Seaford tomorrow and then home to Hove 2 on December 18.